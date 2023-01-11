PAINTSVILLE Paintsville found success from the 3-point line against Floyd Central on Tuesday night, but all it needed was two to claim victory.
Five Tigers combined for 10 baskets beyond the arc. Paintsville (9-3) used a big first quarter to seize momentum before holding on for the win.
Kylie Kinner scored 10 of her team-high 21 points in the opening frame. Emilea Preece, KK Vannoy, Camryn Helton and Kinner each collected two 3-pointers. Kali Mulcahy splashed three.
Preece finished with 18 points, Vannoy posted 10 points and Mulcahy added nine.
The Jaguars outscored the Tigers in each of the final three quarters but couldn’t overcome the early 11-point deficit.
Madilyn Meade had 24 points to lead Floyd Central (10-6). Kennedy Harvel contributed 14 points and Jada Johnson ended her night with nine.
F. CENTRAL 15 16 15 15 — 61
PAINTSVILLE 26 12 11 14 — 63
Floyd Central (61) — C. Johnson, Meade 16, Harvel 24, J. Johnson 14, Compton 7, Crase, Hall. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Harvel 4, J. Johnson, Compton) FT: 9-11. Fouls: 14.
Paintsville (63) — Helton 5, Keeton, Kinner 21, Vannoy 10, Mulcahy 9, Music, Preece 18. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Helton 2, Kinner 2, Vannoy 2, Mulcahy 3, Preece 2) FT: 11-15. Fouls: 11.