PAINTSVILLE Kylie Kinner produced a dazzling dozen against East Ridge on Thursday night.
The Paintsville seventh-grader set a school record with 12 3-pointers in front of the home crowd. The feat is tied for third place in KHSAA history.
The Warriors could not fight off the hot start by Paintsville (13-7). The Tigers raced out to a 26-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back for the 57-24 win.
Kinner finished with 36 points. Emilea Preece tallied 12 points.
Leah Wells scored six points for East Ridge (3-15).
E. RIDGE4497— 24
PAINTSVILLE1126912—57
East Ridge (24) — Mann 4, Ratliff 6, Wells 6, Sawyers 2, Easterling 2, Bentley 5, Adkins, Ramsey. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (Bentley) FT: 5-5. Fouls: 6.
Paintsville (57) — Helton 4, Keeton, Kinner 36, Hyden 5, Mulcahy, Preece 12, Music, Howard. 3-Pt FGs: 13 (Kinner 12, Hyden) FT: 6-9. Fouls: 8.
Boyd Co. 53, E. Carter 18
SUMMIT Boyd County jumped out to an 11-point lead and the margin grew to 29 by halftime as the Lions cruised to a victory over East Carter at Boyd County Middle School on Thursday night.
Boyd County (10-7) placed three players in double figures. Jasmine Jordan led the way with 17 points. Audrey Biggs added 13 points and Taylor Bartrum posted 12.
The Raiders (2-17) received seven points from Savannah Adams. Makyla Waggoner had six.
BOYD CO.1721114—53
E. CARTER6363 —18
Boyd County (53) — Bartrum 12, Opell 2, Jordan 17, Neese 2, Biggs, 13, Ray 2, Moore 3, Ramey, Hamilton 2, Stewart, S. Gilbert, Cobern, G. Gilbert. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Bartrum 2, Biggs, Moore) FT: 13-18. Fouls: 18.
East Carter (18) — Moore, Waggoner 6, Marcum 4, Adams 7, Rutledge. Ockerman, B. Boggs, Bishop, Tiller 1, A. Boggs, Tussey, Hall, McGuire. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (Marcum) FT: 7-17. Fouls: 12.