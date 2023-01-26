PAINTSVILLE Paintsville ran roughshod over Shelby Valley on Wednesday night, getting the home win 60-23 over the Wildcats thanks in part to a pair of stellar scoring performances from juniors Kayllyn Vannoy and Emilea Preece.
The Tigers jumped out to an early 18-3 lead, getting four made 3s from four different players, and setting the tone for how much of the game would play out against Shelby Valley
One bright spot for the Wildcats after a rough first quarter was a more competitive second quarter, out-scoring the Tigers 15-9 off of three made 3-pointers from senior Kyra Looney.
The rest was pretty rough for Shelby Valley from there. Paintsville would cruise to a 37-point win, after a 33-5 second half spread.
Paintsville was led in scoring by Vannoy with 17. The Wildcats were led by Looney with 10.
S. VALLEY 3 15 3 2 – 23
PAINTSVILLE 18 9 17 16 – 60
Shelby Valley (23) – Looney 10, J. Meade 4, Causey 3, K. Meade 2, Riddle 2, Robinson 2, Baldwin 0, Mullins, Tuttle 0. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Looney 3). FT: 6-9. Fouls: 8.
Paintsville (60) – Vannoy 17, Preeze 16, Kinner 9, Mulcahy 6, Music 6, Helton 5, Keeton 1. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Preeze 3, Mulcahy 2, Vandy 2, Helton 1, Kinner 1). FT: 5-10. Fouls: 11.