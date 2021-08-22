MOUNT STERLING East Carter's No. 20 scored the Raiders' 20th point -- actually, all 20 of East Carter's points to that point.
The Raiders, up seven, figured they might need two more. So they gave it to Charlie Terry again.
Terry delivered a two-point conversion with 7:37 remaining. That proved to be the margin of victory in East Carter's 22-20 victory over Montgomery County in the Recreation Bowl on Saturday night.
Terry scored all three Raiders touchdowns and punched in two-pointers after two of them to produce all 22 of his team's points. That included a 13-yard score on fourth-and-2 midway through the final quarter. Earlier in the drive, quarterback Kanyon Kozee converted a third-and-12 with a 15-yard rush.
Terry also crossed the goal line from 6 yards away with 4:21 to go in the first quarter and again from 3 yards out at the 7:51 mark of the third frame.
The Indians (0-1) drove into the East Carter (1-0) red zone in the final minute but couldn't punch it in.
Montgomery County's Jacob Diallo came up with scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards. Alex Ison opened the Indians' scoring with an 8-yard rush in the second stanza.
Kozee and Diallo were named bowl Star of Stars for their respective teams.
E. CARTER 6 0 8 8 -- 22
MONTGOMERY 0 13 0 7 -- 20
FIRST QUARTER
EC -- Charlie Terry 6 run (pass fails), 4:21
SECOND QUARTER
MC -- Alex Ison 8 run (kick fails), 11:33
MC -- Jacob Diallo 2 run (kick good), 2:14
THIRD QUARTER
EC -- Terry 3 run (Terry run), 7:51
FOURTH QUARTER
EC -- Terry 13 run (Terry run), 7:37
MC -- Diallo 1 run (kick good), 4:18
Russell 19, Boone County 6
FLORENCE The visiting Red Devils closed with 19 unanswered points after giving up a 55-yard scoring run in the first quarter to win their opener on Friday night.
Bradley Rose hit Carson Patrick with an 18-yard scoring strike and Andre Richardson-Crews rushed for an 11-yard score, both in the final 4:44 of the first half, for Russell (1-0).
The Red Devils' Connor Goodall recovered a Russell fumble at the Rebels' 5-yard line and took it the rest of the way for a TD to close the scoring with 2:53 remaining.
Richardson-Crews ran 21 times for 112 yards for the Red Devils. Brayden Hartman chipped in 77 yards on 11 carries and Ethan Pack added 54 yards on six totes. Pack also hit 5 of 7 passes for 63 yards. Rose completed 4 of 6 throws for 35 yards and a TD.
Patrick made three receptions for 55 yards for Russell.
RUSSELL 0 13 0 6 -- 19
BOONE CO. 6 0 0 0 -- 6
FIRST QUARTER
BC -- 55 run (conversion fails), 4:06
SECOND QUARTER
R -- Carson Patrick 18 pass from Bradley Rose (kick fails), 4:44
R -- Andre Richardson-Crews 11 run (Nathan Totten kick), :48
FOURTH QUARTER
R -- Connor Goodall 5 run (kick fails), 2:53
R BC
First Downs 15 7
Rushes-Yards 39-244 23-124
Comp-Att-Int 9-13-1 7-20-0
Passing Yards 98 92
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2
Punts-Avg. 2-29.5 4-45.8
Penalties-Yards 9-65 8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 21-112, Hartman 11-77, Pack 6-54, Rose 1-1.
Russell passing: Rose 4 of 6 for 35 yards; Pack 5 of 7 for 63 yards, 1 interception.
Russell receiving: Patrick 3-55, D. Oborne 2-22, Stump 1-11, Lykins 1-9, Hartman 1-2, Richardson-Crews 1-(-1).
Lawrence County 42, Harrison County 7
LOUISA Quarterback Alex Strickland rushed for two touchdowns in the second quarter and four other Bulldogs backs found paydirt in the second half in a resounding Lawrence County win in its lidlifter on Friday night.
Strickland rushed for 122 yards and two TDs on 10 carries to pace the Bulldogs (1-0). Dylan Ferguson and Blue Fletcher rushed for touchdowns in the third quarter, and Douglas Hall and Ryan Marcum made house calls in the fourth frame as the Bulldogs started the continuously running clock.
Ferguson rushed for 66 yards on 12 totes.
The Thorobreds (0-1) avoided the shutout when Taylor Conway caught a 62-yard scoring strike from Kaydon Custard with 2:12 to play.
Custard rushed 12 times for 75 yards for Harrison County.
HARRISON CO. 0 0 0 7 -- 7
LAWRENCE CO. 0 14 13 15 -- 42
SECOND QUARTER
LC -- Alex Strickland 29 run (Logan Southers kick), 9:01
LC -- Strickland 19 run (Southers kick), :15
THIRD QUARTER
LC -- Dylan Ferguson 9 run (Southers kick), 5:19
LC -- Blue Fletcher 17 run (kick blocked), 2:06
FOURTH QUARTER
LC -- Douglas Hall 9 run (Kaden Gillispie run), 11:17
LC -- Ryan Marcum 10 run (Southers kick), 6:40
HC -- Taylor Conway 62 pass from Kaydon Custard (Ryan Anness kick), 2:12
HC LC
First Downs 6 15
Rushes-Yards 33-115 35-267
Comp-Att-Int 3-6-0 1-4-0
Passing Yards 66 22
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Punts-Avg. 4-25.8 1-30.0
Penalties-Yards 9-68 3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Harrison County rushing: Custard 12-75, Fulz 2-22, Mitchell 8-20, Marshall 2-14, L. Howard 6-5, J. White 3-(-21).
Lawrence County rushing: A. Strickland 10-122, Ferguson 12-66, Fletcher 6-35, Hall 3-13, Horn 1-10, Marcum 1-10, Crum 1-7, A. Collinsworth 1-4.
Harrison County passing: Custard 3 of 6 for 66 yards.
Lawrence County passing: A. Strickland 1 of 4 for 22 yards.
Harrison County receiving: Conway 1-62, Fulz 1-4, Beam 1-0.
Lawrence County receiving: Hall 1-22.
Fleming County 48, McCreary Central 13
FLEMINGSBURG Levi Denton returned the season-opening kickoff 75 yards to the house and then scored twice more in the first quarter for the host Panthers in a runaway win Friday night at Panther Field.
Denton ran five times for 60 yards and caught two passes for 15, scoring one TD by each of those methods.
Zeke Conn completed 10 of 12 passes for 179 yards and three scores for Fleming County (1-0) -- one apiece to Denton, Landon Johnson and Logan Pinkley.
Pinkley made six receptions for 126 yards.
Austin Trent and Caleb Igo also rushed for a TD apiece for the Panthers.
Maddux McKinney threw for a first-quarter score and caught a touchdown pass in the fourth period for the Raiders (0-1).
M. CENTRAL 7 0 0 6 -- 13
FLEMING CO. 22 14 12 0 -- 48
FIRST QUARTER
FC -- Levi Denton 75 kickoff return (kick fails), 11:44
FC -- Denton 16 run (Zeke Conn run), 9:53
MC -- Phillips 27 pass from Maddux McKinney (Phillips kick), 6:29
FC -- Denton 16 pass from Conn (Conn run), 1:44
SECOND QUARTER
FC -- Austin Trent 11 run (run fails), 8:23
FC -- Landon Johnson 26 pass from Conn (Conn run), 6:38
THIRD QUARTER
FC -- Caleb Igo 33 run (run fails), 6:25
FC -- Logan Pinkley 9 pass from Conn (run fails), 4:32
FOURTH QUARTER
MC -- McKinney 44 pass from Ben Trammell (run fails), :45
MC FC
Rushes-Yards 25-99 20-161
Comp-Att-Int 9-20-2 10-15-0
Passing Yards 137 179
Penalties-Yards 3-30 5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
McCreary Central rushing: Botts 4-25, Kings 4-(-5), Ke. Giglio 6-4, Felix 3-0, M. McKinney 4-27, Ka. Giglio 4-48.
Fleming County rushing: Denton 5-60, Trent 4-31, Igo 4-44, Shields 2-25, Harn 1-6, Johnson 1-7, Arrasmith 1-(-1), Conn 1-(-8), Lang 1-(-3).
McCreary Central passing: M. McKinney 6 of 12 for 81 yards, 2 interceptions; Trammell 3 of 8 for 56 yards.
Fleming County passing: Conn 10 of 12 for 179 yards, Howard 0 of 3.
McCreary Central receiving: Trammell 2-68, M. McKinney 2-52, Ke. Giglio 1-(-4), C. McKinney 2-21, Felix 1-(-3).
Fleming County receiving: Johnson 1-26, Pinkley 6-126, Denton 2-15, Morgan 1-12.