MAYSVILLE Down nine in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, Russell closed on a 14-3 run to knock off Scott, 64-62, in the Mike Murphy Classic at the Fieldhouse at Mason County.
Brady Bell pitched in 30 points for the Red Devils (1-2), who picked up their first win under new Russell coach and area veteran Derek Cooksey. Carson Blum dropped in 11.
Nolan Hunter scored 21 points, Brayden Howell added 13 and Cameron Patterson chipped in 10 for the Eagles, who outscored Russell 19-7 in the third quarter and appeared in good position to collect their first win in five tries this season.
But the Red Devils rallied, and they protected the lead on the final possession when Caleb Rimmer and Griffin Downs contested a Scott shot from close range for the tie in the final seconds.
RUSSELL 15 22 7 20 -- 64
SCOTT 18 13 19 12 -- 62
Russell (64) -- Bell 30, Blum 11, Downs 9, Patrick 8, Rose 2, McClelland 2, Rimmer 2, Charles. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Bell 2, Downs 2, Blum). FT: 7-12. Fouls: 12.
Scott (62) -- Patterson 10, Howlett 5, Helm 5, Howell 13, Hunter 21, Lane 2, Huff 6. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Howell 2, Howlett, Helm). FT: 4-10. Fouls: 12.
Fairview 74, Nicholas County 58
WESTWOOD The host Eagles snapped a four-game skid Saturday afternoon by increasing their lead at each quarter stop after falling behind 20-18 through one frame.
Tanner Johnson dropped in 25 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, to pace Fairview (2-4). Jaxon Manning added 24, hitting three triples.
Wyatt Clark pitched in 29 points to lead all scorers for the Bluejackets (1-4). He made four 3s. Tate Letcher added 12 points for Nicholas County.
NICHOLAS CO. 20 11 11 16 -- 58
FAIRVIEW 18 18 15 23 -- 74
Nicholas County (58) -- Morris 5, Letcher 12, Clark 29, Hatton 8, Sexton 4, Kiskaden, Blake. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Clark 4, Hatton 3, Letcher). FT: 7-13. Fouls: 19.
Fairview (74) -- T. Johnson 25, Smith 4, Manning 24, Caldwell 5, Day 8, Muncy 2, Terry 4, Mervilus 2, J. Harper, Mitchell. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (T. Johnson 5, Manning 3). FT: 8-14. Fouls: 14.