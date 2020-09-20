MOUNT STERLING Russell only needed 21 seconds to erase its first deficit of the young football season.
Shortly after host Montgomery County went ahead of the Red Devils, 8-7, on Alex Hatton’s second-quarter 50-yard touchdown pass to Corey Barber and Devin Johnson’s two-point conversion run on Friday night, Nathan Conley turned in a 62-yard scoring run.
The Red Devils kept on going, to a 42-8 halftime lead — and a victory by the same margin.
Conley ran for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass from Charlie Jachimczuk for Russell (2-0). Jachimczuk threw another TD toss, a 78-yarder to Carson Patrick, and produced a 38-yard pick-six.
Conley ran seven times for 93 yards and caught two passes for 71 yards. Jachimczuk threw for 163 yards and no interceptions on 5-of-11 passing.
Eleven Red Devils carried the ball at least once, and two more caught at least one pass. Russell’s defense generated six turnovers — three interceptions and three fumbles — while the Red Devils offense committed none.
The Indians are 0-1.
RUSSELL 14 28 0 0 — 42
MONTGOMERY CO. 8 0 0 0 — 8
FIRST QUARTER
R — Nathan Conley 18 run (Nathan Totten kick), 8:35
MC — Corey Barber 50 pass from Alex Hatton (Devin Johnson run), 2:29
R — Conley 62 run (Blake Hern kick), 2:08
SECOND QUARTER
R — Conley 57 pass from Charlie Jachimczuk (Totten kick), 10:20
R — Jachimczuk 38 interception return (Hern kick), 9:19
R — Conley 4 run (Totten kick), 6:08
R — Carson Patrick 78 pass from Jachimczuk (Hern kick), 2:03
R MC
First Downs 12 7
Rushes-Yards 39-193 26-85
Comp-Att-Int 5-13-0 9-21-3
Passing Yards 163 118
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-3
Punts-Avg. 3-27.7 3-43.7
Penalties-Yards 3-20 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Russell rushing: Conley 7-93, Crews 6-47, E. Oborne 2-35, Snedegar 6-21, Jachimczuk 3-11, Parsons 3-4, Rock 3-1, Kelly 3-1, Pack 1-0, Wells 2-(-3), Hudson 2-(-4), Team 1-(-13).
Russell passing: Jachimczuk 5 of 11 for 163 yards, Pack 0 of 2.
Russell receiving: Patrick 1-78, Conley 2-71, D. Oborne 2-14.
East Jessamine 35, Raceland 27
OWINGSVILLE The Rams rallied from a 21-0 first-quarter hole to within one possession of the Jaguars with the ball in the final minutes of the fourth quarter on Saturday night, but couldn’t get any closer in the second game of the inaugural Rob Withrow Memorial Ironman Bowl at Bath County on Saturday night.
Raceland quarterback Jake Heighton completed 17 of 29 passes for 231 yards and a score and also led the Rams (0-2) in rushing with 61 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Hunter Correll’s scoop-and-score from 28 yards away with 7:07 remaining got the Rams within eight points.
Raceland got the ball back with 1:20 to go and reached the Jaguars 30-yard line, but turned it over on downs.
Tajii Jackson rushed for 253 yards on 26 carries to lead East Jessamine (1-1). Quarterback Connor Darby ran for two scores and threw for two TDs.
The Jaguars rolled up 392 rushing yards on 55 attempts.
Raceland is 0-2 for the first time since 2004.
Garrard County got past host Bath County on Friday night, 30-14, in the first game of the two-night bowl doubleheader.
E. JESSAMINE 14 14 7 0 — 35
RACELAND 0 15 6 6 — 27
FIRST QUARTER
EJ — Bryson Garrison-Kelly 28 pass from Connor Darby (Jon Alverson kick), 11:07
EJ — Darby 7 run (Alverson kick), 1:56
SECOND QUARTER
EJ — Tajii Jackson 79 run (Alverson kick), 11:10
R — Nick Bowling 29 pass from Jake Heighton (Peyton Ison kick), 6:24
R — Heighton 2 run (Michael Meade run), 2:38
EJ — Derek Bokros 8 pass from Darby (Alverson kick), :11
THIRD QUARTER
R — Heighton 2 run (kick blocked), 6:11
EJ — Darby 28 run (Alverson kick), 1:54
FOURTH QUARTER
R — Hunter Correll 28 fumble return (kick fails), 7:07
EJ R
First Downs 22 20
Rushes-Yards 55-392 33-95
Comp-Att-Int 6-9-0 17-29-0
Passing Yards 89 231
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. 2-32.0 1-33.0
Penalties-Yards 7-50 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Jessamine rushing: T. Jackson 26-253, Motley 23-94, Darby 3-47, Garrison-Kelly 3-(-2).
Raceland rushing: Heighton 18-61, Farrow 6-25, Meade 5-19, Newman 4-(-10).
East Jessamine passing: Darby 6 of 9 for 89 yards.
Raceland passing: Heighton 17 of 29 for 231 yards.
East Jessamine receiving: Bokros 2-32, C. Smith 3-29, Garrison-Kelly 1-28.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 8-80, Gallion 3-78, Bowling 3-57, Fannin 1-11, Newman 2-5.
SOCCER
BOYS
Boyd County 10, Belfry 0
CANNONSBURG The Lions got seven goals from seniors on Senior Day — and three more for good measure — in a celebratory trampling on Saturday.
JB Walter tallied a hat trick with three goals and Jonny Stevens and Rylan Keelin knocked in two apiece. Cameron Gibson, Brad Newsome and JB Terrill each ripped the twine once apiece. All but Keelin and Terrill are 12th-graders.
Gibson also chipped in two assists. Keelin, Chaffin, Walter, Chase Cordial and Aiden McCoy dished one apiece.
Senior Jack Samuel and Carter Gibson combined on a shutout in the net for Boyd County (4-0). Belfry is 1-3-1.
GIRLS
Ashland 7, West Carter 0
OLIVE HILL Raegan Slone notched a hat trick with three goals to pace the visiting LadyCats past the Lady Comets on Thursday night.
Milei Baker added two tallies and Jess Brown and Mimi Moore each scored for Ashland (4-1 after a win Saturday at Lawrence County). Brown had two assists and Abby Baldwin notched another.
Keeper Gracie Madden turned away seven shots for her second clean sheet of the year.
West Carter is 2-4. The Lady Comets meet Prestonsburg today in All “A” Classic state sectional play, with the winner advancing to the final eight on Saturday in Frankfort.
GOLF
Five locals compete at All-State
LEXINGTON Five northeastern Kentucky high school golfers competed in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State Championship over the weekend at the University Club of Kentucky.
Paintsville’s Isabella Christy was the top area finisher on the leaderboard, carding a 20-over-par 36-hole 164 to tie for 27th. Ashland’s Kate Hanni withdrew from girls play.
Greenup County’s Dylan Stultz led area boys with an 11-over-par 154 to tie for 38th. Ashland’s Connor Calhoun and Lewis County’s Logan Liles shot 14-over-par 157s to tie for 50th.