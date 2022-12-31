PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. Russell navigated its way to three wins in three days to reach the mountaintop at the King of the Smokies Tournament on Thursday.
The holiday event conducted two tournaments simultaneously in the same gym. The Red Devils comprised the eight-team field in the orange bracket. They defeated North Greene from Greenville, Tennessee, in the opening round, 50-40, and outlasted Phil Campbell, Alabama, 56-55, in an overtime thriller in the semifinals.
Russell (11-3) encountered another tight game in the finals against Good Hope from Cullman, Alabama.
The Red Devils grabbed a late lead after outscoring the Raiders, 19-6, in the third quarter. Russell withstood the Good Hope (13-4) rally by making nine of its final 12 attempts from the free throw line in the fourth frame to bring home the championship trophy after a 61-59 victory.
Caleb Rimmer led all scorers with 20 points for the Red Devils. Damon Charles collected 14 points. Carson Blum knocked down three triples and finished with 13 points.
The Raiders put four players in double figures. Weston Hancock, Tyler Cone and Jacob Harper each had team-high honors with 11 points. Kmal Bell tallied 10.
Russell received plenty of production off the bench in its semifinal win over the Bobcats. Elijah Neel hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points. Zaylen Carter added seven second-half points in a reserve role.
Blum collected 16 points to achieve top scoring honors for the Red Devils, including a pair of free throws in overtime. Rimmer added 11 points.
Quentin Hyde hit four from downtown to acquire a game-high 20 points for Phil Campbell (10-5). Bryant Hyde added 17 points and Kyle Pace netted 14.
Russell opened a decisive margin in the middle quarters against North Greene in the tournament opener. It held a 39-23 lead heading into the fourth period. The Huskies could not catch up in the final eight minutes.
Charles asserted himself in the paint and amassed 23 points to lead the Red Devils. Rimmer ended the game with nine points.
Jason Britton scored 22 points for North Greene (7-5).
RUSSELL 9 16 19 17 — 61
G. HOPE 13 19 6 21 — 59
Russell (61)—Quinn 4, Blum 13, G. Carter 2, Rimmer 20, Charles 14, Neel 6, Fleming 2, Z. Carter. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Blum 3, Charles, Neel) FT: 14-17. Fouls: 15.
Food Hope (59)—Hancock 11, Bell 10, Overton 9, Clemente 3, Cone 11, Harper 11, Whatley, Lindsey 4, Sticklin. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Hancock, Overton 3, Harper) FT: 7-11. Fouls: 14.
RUSSELL 8 21 13 8 6 — 56
P. CAMPBELL 18 9 11 12 5 — 55
Russell (56)—Quinn 3, Blum 16, G. Carter 3, Rimmer 11, Charles 5, Neel 8, Fleming 3, Z. Carter 7. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Blum 2, Neel 2) FT: 18-20. Fouls: 16.
Phil Campbell (55)—Raper 4, K. Pace 14, B. Hyde 17, C. Pace, Q. Hyde 20, Habada. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (K. Pace, Q. Hyde 4) FT: 7-13. Fouls: 13.
RUSSELL 10 15 14 11 — 50
N. GREENE 11 4 8 17 — 40
Russell (50)—Quinn, Blum 4, G. Carter 3, Rimmer 9, Charles 23, Neel 5, Pennington, Kaczmarcyk, Fleming 2, Hewlett, Yates, Hankins, Z. Carter 4. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (Neel) FT: 9-16. Fouls: 15.
North Greene (40)—English 6, Davenport, 2 Bailey, Franklin 2, Britton, May McLain 4, Stansfield, Malone 2, J. Britton 22, Carrico 2. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (J. Britton) FT: 7-10. Fouls: 15.