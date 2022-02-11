RUSSELL Host Russell claimed a 21-10 lead after one quarter to roll Greenup County, 76-50, on Friday night.
Gabby Oborne piched in 24 points, draining five 3-pointers, for the Red Devils. Shaelyn Steele added 23 and Bella Quinn produced 19.
Rachel Bush led the Musketeers with 24 points.
GREENUP CO. 10 9 20 11 — 50
RUSSELL 21 12 30 13 — 76
Greenup County (50) — Maynard 8, Karle 7, Frazier 4, Gammon 3, Bush 24, Spencer 4, Pierce, Crum, Shaffer. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Bush 2, Karle, Frazier, Gammon). FT: 7-10. Fouls: 7.
Russell (76) — J. Adkins 2, Steele 23, Quinn 19, Sanders 6, Oborne 24, Cameron 2, Jachimczuk, Atkins, Stith, Boyd, Darnell, M. Adkins, Allen, Smith, Baker. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Oborne 5, Steele 3, Quinn 2). FT: 2-5. Fouls: 14.
Raceland 56, Rose Hill 45
ASHLAND The visiting Rams pulled away from a two-point lead through three quarters with a 21-12 fourth frame.
Nim Maynard scored 18 points and Emma Broughton dropped in 16 for Raceland.
Bellamee Sparks led all scorers with 25 for Rose Hill Christian. Isabel Hensley had 10.
RACELAND 14 10 11 21 — 56
ROSE HILL 9 14 10 12 — 45
Raceland (56) — Maynard 18, Broughton 16, Picklesimer 8, Hapney 4, Boggs 6, Gartin 4, Mackie, Thomas, Lacks, Burney, Whitt, Tennison. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Maynard 2, Picklesimer 2, Broughton). FT: 5-8. Fouls: 15.
Rose Hill Christian (45) — Sparks 25, Hensley 10, Newell 6, Wright 4, Stanley, Deerfield. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Hensley). FT: 9-12. Fouls: 14.
BOYS
Boyd County 62, West Carter 57
OLIVE HILL Down five after three periods, the visiting Lions outscored the Comets 21-11 in the fourth quarter.
Jason Ellis led the way with 24 points for Boyd County. Rheyce Deboard added 12 and Jacob Spurlock dropped in 11.
Jackson Bond scored 25 and Landon Nichols produced 11 for West Carter.
BOYD CO. 16 10 15 21 — 62
W. CARTER 17 10 19 11 — 57
Boyd County (62) — Hicks 7, Ellis 24, Deboard 12, Spurlock 11, A. Taylor 8, Holbrook, G. Taylor, Robertson. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Ellis 2, Hicks, Deboard, Spurlock). FT: 13-14. Fouls: 16.
West Carter (57) — Dailey 7, Bond 25, L. Nichols 11, Jones 2, A. Nichols 3, Boggs 4, McGlone 5, Fuston. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Bond 3, Dailey, A. Nichols, McGlone). FT: 11-16. Fouls: 21.