RUSSELL Tim Rice called it "the craziest game I've ever been a part of."
Russell's coach had watched the Red Devils fall behind 10-3 in the second inning and again, 14-11, in the sixth before rallying with six runs in the bottom of the sixth on Saturday afternoon -- then allow two runs to Cooper in the top of the seventh before finally finishing off the Jaguars, 17-16, in their own Frank Bloom Tournament.
Landon McDowell went 5 for 5, drove in five runs and also got the decision in relief for Russell (11-4), which won its fifth straight game. JK McKnight was 3 for 4, doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in two, and Trent Tice and Nathan Totten had two hits apiece. Totten had two RBIs and Tice tallied five runs.
James Crowe and Jacob Jennings each had two hits for Cooper (3-10), which dropped its fourth in a row. Crowe hit a grand slam and Jennings followed with a solo shot as part of the Jaguars' seven-run second inning.
Chase Gartner took the loss for Cooper in relief.
The teams combined for 25 hits and five errors and each used four pitchers in a game that lasted about 3 hours and 15 minutes, according to Rice. Russell at one point pulled a straight switch of Frank Brinkman, who moved from the mound behind the plate, and McDowell, who traded positions with him -- a move Rice said he could not recall ever having made in his coaching career.
COOPER 370 013 2 -- 16 11 2
RUSSELL 342 206 X -- 17 14 3
Crowe, Dean (2), Gartner (4), Ollier (6) and Stone; Hartman, A. McGuire (2), Brinkman (4), McDowell (6) and McDowell, Brinkman (6). W -- McDowell. L -- Gartner. 2B -- Ollier (C), Gartner (C), Fletcher (C), McKnight 2 (R), Adams (R), Totten (R). HR -- Crowe (C), Jennings (C).
Russell 17, Bardstown 4
RUSSELL The visiting Tigers tallied three runs in the top of the first inning in a game that started at 10 a.m. Saturday, but the Red Devils countered with five runs in the second, four in the third and eighth in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule.
JK McKnight hit a grand slam and doubled as part of a 4-for-4, six-RBI performance for Russell. Trent Tice, Brayden Hartman, Landon McDowell and Aiden Sammons had two hits apiece. Tice drove in three runs and scored three. McDowell and Sammons each scored three runs.
Nathan Totten got the win on the mound.
BARDSTOWN 300 10 -- 4 5 2
RUSSELL 054 8X -- 17 14 2
Harman, Harman (4) and Sanders; Totten, A. McGuire (5) and Brinkman. W -- Totten. L -- Harman. 2B -- Tinnell (B), Hartman (R), Tice (R), McKnight (R), McDowell (R). HR -- McKnight (R).
Raceland 6, Fairland 3
RACELAND Trailing 1-0 entering the home half of the sixth frame, the Rams hung a 6-spot and made it stand up on Saturday.
Ben Taylor had two hits for Raceland (10-3). Conner Hughes and Kadin Shore each knocked in a pair of runs.
The sixth-inning outburst made a winner of Connor Thacker, who allowed one run on zero hits over six frames. He walked four Dragons and fanned four. Shore worked the seventh for the save.
Blake Trevathan took the decision for Fairland.
FAIRLAND 001 000 2 -- 3 3 2
RACELAND 000 006 X -- 6 8 0
Trevathan and Cummings; Thacker, Shore (7) and Lynd. W -- Thacker. L -- Trevathan. Sv -- Shore. 2B -- Perry (F), Trevathan (F), Shore (R).
Fairview 3, Morgan County 0
WESTWOOD Jaxon Manning allowed two hits and fanned seven Cougars as part of a route-going shutout for the host Eagles in a Saturday matinee.
Manning also had two of the seven Fairview (11-3-1) hits. The Eagles scored all their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Dawson Yeary was the pitcher of record for Morgan County (2-16), which dropped its 10th straight.
The teams are scheduled to reconvene May 9 in Index.
MORGAN CO. 000 000 0 -- 0 2 2
FAIRVIEW 000 030 X -- 3 7 0
Yeary and O'Quinn; Manning and C. Harper. W -- Manning. L -- Yeary. 2B -- Claar (F), Johnson (F).
Harrison County 1, Greenup County 0
CYNTHIANA The host Thorobreds scratched across an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth to win in the Harrison Memorial Hospital Invitational on Saturday.
Elijah Harris scored the only run of the game for Harrison County (13-1), which is undefeated in 12 games against Kentucky teams.
The Musketeers' Matthew Boggs and the Thorobreds' Cameron White each had two hits.
Cohen Underwood took the decision for Greenup County (11-6). He allowed four hits and one walk, with five strikeouts.
Corey Vaughn was the winner for Harrison County. He yielded six hits and one free pass and fanned four Musketeers.
GREENUP CO. 000 000 0 -- 0 6 1
HARRISON CO. 000 001 X -- 1 4 0
Underwood and Wireman; C. Vaughn and Herrington. W -- C. Vaughn. L -- Underwood. 2B -- Hunt (GC), White (HC).
Dixie Heights 12, Greenup County 2
CYNTHIANA The Colonels tallied six runs in the second inning en route to a run-rule victory at Harrison County on Saturday.
Jay Flynn had three hits and Ethan Bosley, Mark Dugan and Logan Wilson collected two apiece for Dixie Heights (7-4).
Flynn and Gabe Thelen each homered and Dugan doubled twice. Flynn and Dugan both drove in four runs. Wilson and Thelen knocked in two apiece.
Wilson got the win, allowing one earned run on three hits in five frames. He struck out seven.
Jonah Gibson took the loss for Greenup County.
GREENUP CO. 010 01 -- 2 3 3
DIXIE HEIGHTS 160 32 -- 12 13 1
Gibson, Tuel (4) and Wireman; Wilson and Bosley. W -- Wilson. L -- Gibson. 2B -- Dugan 2 (DH), Bosley (DH), Lawrence (DH). HR -- Thelen (DH), Flynn (DH).
Rose Hill Christian 7, Buckhorn 1
ASHLAND The Royals' Christian Blevins threw a one-hitter in the first of two five-inning games in a doubleheader sweep on Saturday in Central Park.
Jeremy Crawford had two hits for Rose Hill. Blevins scored two runs and Jacob Tyler knocked in two.
Blevins allowed one unearned run on one hit. He struck out seven Wildcats and walked one.
BUCKHORN 100 00 -- 1 1 3
ROSE HILL 031 3X -- 7 4 1
McCoy and Barger; Blevins and Hensley. W -- Blevins. L -- McCoy. 2B -- Crawford (RH).
Rose Hill Christian 5, Buckhorn 4
ASHLAND In the doubleheader finale, the Royals scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to win on a walkoff.
Chase Pennington and Brennan Stephens each had three of Rose Hill's 13 hits. Dylan Ison and Luke Pennington grabbed two hits apiece.
Ison knocked in two runs and Stephens scored twice for the Royals (5-4), who have won three straight.
Ison got the win, allowing four runs -- one earned -- on six hits. He struck out 10 Wildcats and walked none.
Nick Whitaker was the losing pitcher for Buckhorn (7-8). He had six punchouts and no free passes.
BUCKHORN 202 00 -- 4 6 0
ROSE HILL 012 02 -- 5 13 3
Whitaker and Barger; Ison and Hensley. W -- Ison. L -- Whitaker. 2B -- Whitaker (B), Stephens (RH). 3B -- C. Pennington (RH).
FRIDAY
Russell 11, Cooper 2
RUSSELL The Red Devils opened the Frank Bloom Tournament with 10 runs in their first three innings on Friday night.
JK McKnight, Austin McGuire and Parker Mitchell each had two hits for Russell. Trent Tice homered.
McKnight got the win. He allowed one run on two hits, walking three Jaguars and striking out eight.
Mark Nowak got two hits for Cooper. Brendan Joehnk took the decision, pitching into the third inning.
COOPER 100 010 0 -- 2 5 4
RUSSELL 325 010 X -- 11 13 2
Joehnk, Fletcher (3) and Stone; McKnight, Looney (5) and Brinkman. W -- McKnight. L -- Joehnk. 2B -- Hartman (R), Adams (R), Berry (R), Totten (R). HR -- Tice (R).