SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. Rose Hill Christian started its season opener with five healthy players, but after an injury, finished with four Royals on the court.
Bellamee Sparks scored 31 points to guide Rose Hill Christian to a 53-42 victory over Teays Valley Christian on Thursday night.
Gabby Karle added 16 points for the Royals. Baylee Stephens, Avary Newell and Aaliyah Ray each contributed a bucket to complete the Rose Hill (1-0) scoring.
Mattelee Bowen led Lions with 24 points and hit five 3-pointers.
ROSE HILL 11 9 16 17 — 53
T. VALLEY 7 13 9 13 — 42
Rose Hill Christian (53)—Karle 16, Sparks 31, Stephens 2, Nevell 2, Ray 2. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Karle, Sparks) FT: 7-13. PF: 12.
Teays Valley Chriistian (42)—Ferrell 4, Bowen 24, Smith, L. White 4, A. White, Lewis, Sammie 6.3-pt FGs: 5 (Bowen). FT: 1-4. PF: 13.