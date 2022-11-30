MAYSVILLE Visiting Fleming County led Mason County, 8-7, through one quarter before the Royals got going.
Mason County doubled up the Panthers 24-12 in the second frame to pull away to a 53-42 victory at Lady Royals Gym on Wednesday night.
Ariana Adams scored 25 points for Fleming County (1-1) to lead all scorers.
The Royals (1-0) countered with three players in double figures: Sedaya Thomas with 12 points and Lexi Young and Avery Sims with 10 apiece.
Fleming County went 7 for 15 at the foul line, while Mason County converted 13 of its 25 charity tosses.
The game was second-year Fleming County coach Brad Cox’s first against Mason County since leading the Royals from 2015-21.
The Panthers are slated to host the Royals on Feb. 15 in Flemingsburg.
FLEMING CO. 8 12 9 13 – 42
MASON CO. 7 24 9 12 – 53
Fleming County (42) – Jackson 2, S. Price 4, Adams 25, M. Price 7, Watson 4, Kelly. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (S. Price, Adams, M. Price). FT: 7-15. Fouls: 21.
Mason County (53) – Reed 3, Burns 7, Young 10, Littleton 7, Hughes 2, Thomas 12, Sims 10, Buttery 1. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Reed, Burns, Littleton, Thomas). FT: 13-25. Fouls: 19.