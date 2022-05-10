SCIOTOVILLE, Ohio Rose Hill Christian hung up double-digit runs to reach double-digit victories.
The visiting Royals knocked off Sciotoville East (Ohio), 15-9, on Tuesday night to improve to 10-7.
John VanHoose went 4 for 5, scored two runs and drove in two for Rose Hill. Chase Pennington had three hits, three RBIs and three runs, and Luke Pennington produced two hits and scored four times.
Jeremy Crawford, Christian Blevins and Dylan Ison added two hits each. Ison scored two runs.
Luke Pennington got the decision. He went two scoreless innings as the starter and fanned three Tartans.
Ethan Rase had three hits and Chris Escamilla added two for East. Rase drove in two runs.
Cameron Justice, Landehn Pernell and Leviticus Justice had two hits each for the Tartans.
ROSE HILL 202 303 5 – 15 17 5
EAST 000 015 3 – 9 9 7
L. Pennington, Blevins (3), VanHoose (6), Ison (6) and Hensley; Pernell, Rase and Escamilla. W – L. Pennington. L – Pernell. 2B – C. Pennington (RHC), VanHoose (RHC).
Raceland 9, Symmes Valley 7
RACELAND The host Rams trailed 2-0 through three and a half innings before responding with a nine-spot in the bottom of the fourth on Tuesday.
Clay Coldiron drove in three runs and Conner Hughes knocked in two for Raceland (19-6).
The Rams’ nine runs came from nine different players. Same story for Raceland’s seven hits. Coldiron hit a homer.
Jake Holtzapfel got the victory, pitching around nine hits and two walks to go five innings. Of the seven runs he allowed, four were earned. He fanned four Vikings.
Coldiron finished up with two innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. He picked up five strikeouts and issued two free passes.
Caden Brammer had three hits, including a triple, and Levi Best and Logan Justice added two for Symmes Valley.
Best scored three runs and Justice tallied two.
Best, Brammer and Brayden Webb knocked in two runs apiece.
Brammer took the decision, working 3 2-3 innings. Of the nine runs he allowed, just two were earned.
S. VALLEY 101 023 0 – 7 10 4
RACELAND 000 900 X – 9 7 4
Holtzapfel, Coldiron (6) and Kerns. W – Holtzapfel. L – Brammer. 2B – Justice (SV), Best (SV), Hughes (R), Shore (R). 3B – Brammer (SV). HR – Coldiron (R).