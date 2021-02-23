ASHLAND Rose Hill Christian was close the first time it played Greenup County in its season opener and even closer -- tied actually -- through three quarters on Monday night.
The Royals closed the deal this time, knocking off the Musketeers, 60-56, at Charles Stewart Gymnasium.
Stacey Jackson pitched in 31 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, for Rose Hill (4-13), which won its third straight game to match its longest winning streak since December 2016. Jackson scored 19 of those in the second half.
Luke Larsen dropped in 13 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, for the Royals. Chase Pennington contributed 13 rebounds and Kai Coleman dished eight assists.
Carson Wireman led the Musketeers (4-11) with 16 points, converting three 3s. Boone Gibson chipped in 12 points, Carson Sammons added 11 and Trenton Hannah netted 10.
GREENUP CO. 11 11 20 14 -- 56
ROSE HILL 15 9 18 18 -- 60
Greenup County (56) -- Sammons 11, Hannah 10, Wireman 16, Barker 7, B. Gibson 12, J. Gibson, Hunt. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Wireman 3, Sammons). FT: 10-12. Fouls: 16.
Rose Hill Christian (60) -- S. Jackson 31, Akers 6, C. Pennington 7, Larsen 13, Coleman 2, L. Pennington 1, E. Jackson, Vanhoose, Justice. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (S. Jackson 5, Akers 2). FT: 7-17. Fouls: 13.
GIRLS
Paintsville 48, Rose Hill Christian 45
ASHLAND The visiting Lady Tigers led by nine after three quarters and held off the Lady Royals' 13-7 charge in the fourth frame to make it stand up on Monday evening.
Chloe Hannah and Emilea Preece scored 19 points apiece to pace Paintsville (9-4), which won its seventh consecutive game.
Bellamee Sparks netted 17 points and Baylee Trimble collected 13 for Rose Hill (11-7), which saw a three-game winning spree conclude. Sparks and Trimble each chipped in 12 rebounds to secure double-doubles and Gabby Karle totaled nine points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals.
PAINTSVILLE 15 15 11 7 -- 48
ROSE HILL 12 10 10 13 -- 45
Paintsville (48) -- Helton 6, Maynard 3, Hannah 19, Curnutte 1, Preece 19, Chirico, Mulcahy. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Helton, Maynard, Hannah, Preece). FT: 4-8. Fouls: 6.
Rose Hill Christian (45) -- Karle 9, VanKeuren 4, B. Sparks 17, Stephens 2, Trimble 13, Newell. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Trimble 3, Karle). FT: 1-7. Fouls: 8.