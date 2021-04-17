RUSSELL Russell concluded a 3-0 weekend in its Frank Bloom Tournament by taking down Johnson Central, 10-5, on Saturday evening.
The host Red Devils scored six runs in the bottom of the third to blow open a game they had led just 2-1.
Cole Ward went 3 for 4 and Nathan Conley was 2 for 3 to pace Russell (9-2).
CJ Bartram started and went three innings for the Red Devils, allowing a run on four hits with four punchouts and one walk. Trent Tice worked in relief before freshman JK McKnight closed the door with two innings of scoreless and hitless ball, allowing just a walk. He had four strikeouts and fanned the Golden Eagles side in the seventh to end it.
Mason Kestner took the decision for Johnson Central (4-7).
Matt Crum, Brock Bowling and Chandler Spradlin each had two hits for the Golden Eagles, who produced 11 singles.
J. CENTRAL 010 202 0 -- 5 11 4
RUSSELL 206 020 X -- 10 9 2
Kestner and Pelfrey; Bartram, Tice (4), McKnight (6) and Rigsby. W -- Bartram. L -- Kestner. 2B -- Rigsby (R), Conley (R).
Russell 9, Mason County 0
The Red Devils drew 14 walks from Royals pitching Saturday morning to handily win a game in which they only had four hits.
Brayden Hartman went six innings on the hill for Russell and allowed no runs on three hits. He struck out 11 Mason County hitters and walked two.
Cole Ward worked the seventh and struck out the side for the Red Devils.
Cameron Rosel took the decision for the Royals (2-5 after beating Martin County later Saturday).
The game featured no extra-base hits and no multiple-hit performances.
MASON CO. 000 000 0 -- 0 4 2
RUSSELL 006 300 X -- 9 4 0
Rosel, Hardeman (3) and Thompson; Hartman, Ward (7) and Rigsby. W -- Hartman. L -- Rosel.
FRIDAY
Russell 13, Martin County 3
The Red Devils produced eight runs in their first three at-bats to take control early on Friday night, and their pitchers combined on a six-inning one-hitter.
Daniel Blanton went 3 for 4, scored three runs and drove in three. He also pitched five innings of three-run ball, allowing one earned run on one hit and fanning seven Cardinals. He walked one.
JK McKnight worked a perfect sixth inning, striking out the Martin County side.
Ethan Sharp and RJ Rigsby had two hits apiece for the Red Devils. Both of Rigsby's were doubles.
Dawson Mills tripled for Martin County's lone hit. Greyden Proctor took the decision for the Cardinals (2-6 headed into a scheduled game with Tug Valley on Saturday night).
MARTIN CO. 000 120 -- 3 1 5
RUSSELL 134 023 -- 13 9 2
Proctor and Fitch; Blanton, McKnight (6) and Rigsby. W -- Blanton. L -- Proctor. 2B -- Rigsby 2 (R), Sharp (R), Tice (R). 3B -- Mills (MC).