IRONTON Russell overcame several miscues with stellar pitching to earn its second victory of the young season with a 5-3 win at Ironton on Friday.
Brayden Hartman, JK McKnight and RJ Rigsby each gave up only one hit and one unearned run against the Fighting Tigers. Hartman picked up the win and Rigsby recorded the save.
Rigsby also produced at the plate for the Red Devils. He was 3 of 3 at the dish and drove in a run. Daniel Blanton, CJ Bartram and Rigsby tallied doubles for Russell (2-0).
RUSSELL 300 020 0 — 5 8 6
IRONTON 100 010 1 — 3 3 3
Hartman, McKnight (4) Rigsby (7) and Rigsby and Bartram (7). Kleinman, Taylor (5) and Freeman. W—Hartman. L—Kleinman. S—Rigsby. 2B—Rigsby (R), Bartram (R), Blanton (R).
St. Xavier 8
Ashland 1
LOUISVILLE Ashland recorded eight errors in a setback to Louisville St. Xavier on Wednesday.
The Tomcats opened their season with three road games. They defeated Pikeville, 10-5, on Tuesday.
The Tigers scattered five hits and grabbed an early lead with a four-run first inning.
Nick Jividen took the loss on the mound but hit a double at the plate and scored a run for Ashland (1-2).
ASHLAND 001 000 0 — 1 2 8
ST. XAVIER 401 111 x — 8 5 1
Jividen, Miller (6) and Flowers. Starke, Guenthener (5), Jardina (7) and Bennet. W—Starke. L—Jividen. 2B—Jividen (A).
SOFTBALL
Ashland 4
Russell 3
RUSSELL Ashland broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the seventh frame and pitcher Jada Erwin closed the door in the bottom of the inning to guide the Kittens to a road win over Russell on Wednesday.
Erwin picked up the win in relief.
Ashland (1-1) scored three in the third inning, but the Lady Devils tied the score with three tallies in the sixth.
Lauren Spears went 2 of 4 at the plate and drove in two runs. Katie Crouch hit a double and collected two RBIs for the Kittens.
Lilly Holland blasted a homer and recorded three RBIs for Russell (2-1).
On Tuesday, the Kittens scored five runs in the home half of the seventh to send their season opener with Gallia Academy, Ohio, to extra innings.
The Blue Devils answered with five more to defeat Ashland, 12-7.
Gallia Academy amassed five extra base hits. Freshman Taylor Mathie had a double and a home run.
Kendall Hillard and Kaythan Baer each had three hits for Ashland.
ASHLAND 003 000 1 — 4 3 2
RUSSELL 000 003 0 — 3 6 2
Robinson, Erwin (6) and Hillard. Patel, Smith (4) and Holland. W—Erwin. L—Smith. 2B—Spears (A), Crouch (A), Patel (R). HR—Holland (R).
GALLIA 102 004 05 — 12 11 4
ASHLAND 100 100 50 — 7 11 3
Barnette and Meadows. Robinson, Erwin (5) and Hillard. W—Barnette. L—Erwin. 2B—Mathie (G), Harrison 2 (G), Hammonds (G), Baer (A). HR—Mathie (G).