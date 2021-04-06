RUSSELL Down three runs before it batted, Russell led by the end of the third inning on Tuesday night, then hung a six-spot in the fourth and three more in the fifth to end it early.
The host Red Devils remained undefeated with a 14-4 run-rule victory over Fairview.
Daniel Blanton went 4 for 4, homered, tripled and drove in five runs to key the Russell (5-0) attack. Eric Williams scored four runs, went 3 for 4 and doubled twice, and Cole Ward was 3 for 5. Trent Tice chipped in three RBIs and a double.
CJ Bartram picked up the victory in relief, his third of the season. He allowed one hit over two frames, fanned four Eagles and walked none.
Austin Miller recorded two hits for Fairview (4-2). Landon McDowell took the decision for the Eagles.
FAIRVIEW 301 00 — 4 6 3
RUSSELL 113 63 — 14 13 2
McDowell, Adkins (4) and Crooks; Hartman, Bartram (4) and Rigsby. W — Bartram. L — McDowell. 2B — Williams 2 (R), Tice (R). 3B — Blanton (R). HR — Blanton (R).