RUSSELL Russell went to extra innings to pick up a big, early-season win over Rowan County on Monday night.
The Red Devils overcame a three-run first inning by the visiting Vikings to plate three of their own in the home half of the fifth inning.
Nathan Totten took the mound over the final three frames and Russell plated the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure a 6-5 walk-off win over Rowan County.
Totten allowed just two hits and struck out four batters to pick up the victory.
Kyle Mokas, Elijah Hankins, Ethan Oborne, Trey Berry and Totten each drove in a run for the Red Devils. Totten added a triple for Russell (2-2).
Chance Furnish was 3 for 5 at the plate for Rowan County (2-1). Hayden Mains added two hits and drove in a tally with a solo home run. Furnish supplied his team with a double and a homer.
ROWAN CO. 300 011 00 -- 5 7 0
RUSSELL 001 130 01 -- 6 8 3
Co. Wilburn, Pennington (5), Cooper (6) and Furnish; Looney, Totten (6) and Brinkman. W--Totten. L--Cooper. 2B--Furnish (RC). 3B--Totten (R). HR--Furnish (RC), Mains (RC).
SOFTBALL
Boyd County 15
Fairview 0
CANNONSBURG Boyd County keeps piling up runs during the early part of the season.
The Lions erupted for 15 more in their district opener with Fairview on Monday night.
Jaycie Goad knocked in four runs with double and a home run. Makenna Mulhearn added three RBIs along with a two-bagger.
Both batters were 3 for 3 at the plate in a 15-0 win over Fairview (3-1) in three innings.
Kylie Thompson collected the victory in the circle. She produced three hitless innings and struck out six. Thompson also drove in two runs and had two hits at the plate.
Boyd County (4-0) hosted a three-team triangle on Saturday. Goad has smashed five home runs in the Lions first four games. She blasted four in Boyd County's two wins this weekend.
Goad was 2 for 2 in a 19-4 mercy-rule win against West Carter. The freshman added a 4-for-5 game in a 17-9 comeback win over visiting Paintsville.
The Tigers grabbed an early 6-2 lead after scored six runs in the top of the second inning. Maggie Music produced a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Paintsville (1-4). Destiny Trimble also had two doubles and sent a runner home.
The Lions kept swinging for the fences to gain the lead. Boyd County left the yard six times. Along with Goad's two homers, Sara Bays, Emily Shivel, Savanna Henderson and Kyli Kouns sent a shot over the fence. Kouns added a triple and Elyn Simpkins drove in three runs.
Earlier in the day against West Carter (2-3), Boyd County tallied nine extra-base hits. Henderson, Mulhearn, Bays and Kouns had doubles. Maddison Badgett and Goad (two) added home runs.
Thompson picked up the win for the Lions against the Comets. Haeleigh Sharp grabbed the victory in relief against Paintsville.
FAIRVIEW 000 -- 0 0 1
BOYD CO. 375-- 15 15 0
Menshouse and Tackett; Thompson and Kouns. W--Thompson. L--Menshouse. 2B--Mulhearn (BC), Goad (BC), Thompson (BC). HR--Goad (BC).
PAINTSVILLE 060 102 0 -- 9 14 6
BOYD CO. 220 229 X -- 17 19 5
Mo. Music and Bledsoe; Simpkins, Sharp (5) and Kouns. W--Sharp. L--Music. 2B-- Mo. Music (P), Ma. Music 2 (P), Trimble 2 (P). 3B--Kouns (BC). HR--Bays (BC), Shivel (BC), Goad 2 (BC), Henderson (BC), Kouns (BC).
W. CARTER 004 0 -- 4 7 7
BOYD CO. 419 5 -- 19 14 0
Willis and McCleese; Thompson and Kouns. W--Thompson. L--Willis. 2B-- Lambert (WC), McGlone (WC), Henderson 2 (BC), Mulhearn (BC), Bays (BC), Kouns 2 (BC). HR--Badgett (BC), Goad 2 (BC).