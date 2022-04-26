RUSSELL Russell was on the verge of wasting another strong pitching outing from ace JK McKnight on Monday night.
Then, trailing 2-1, the Red Devils went off for three runs in the home half of the sixth inning and made it stand up in a 4-2 victory.
Aiden Sammons had two hits and Parker Mitchell scored twice for Russell (13-6, 1-2 63rd District seeding).
McKnight rang up 13 strikeouts and allowed three hits in a route-going performance. He walked four.
Carson Wireman had two hits for the Musketeers (13-8, 2-1 district seeding). He took the loss on the hill, allowing four runs on six hits in 5 2-3 innings. He fanned nine Red Devils and walked four.
The teams meet again today in Lloyd.
GREENUP CO. 000 200 0 -- 2 3 2
RUSSELL 001 003 X -- 4 6 2
Wireman, Underwood (6) and Bays; McKnight and Berry. W -- McKnight. L -- Wireman. 2B -- Wireman (GC), Sammons (R).
SOFTBALL
Ashland 13, Fairview 3
ASHLAND The host Kittens celebrated Senior Night with six runs in the bottom of the sixth frame to collect a mercy-rule victory on Monday night.
Jenna Delaney, Grace Delaney, Maddie Kersey, Alauna Troxler, Aubrey McCreary and Brookelyn Duckwyler had two hits apiece for Ashland (7-10, 1-1 64th District seeding).
Jenna Delaney and Katie Samuel each drove in three runs for the Kittens. Duckwyler knocked in two.
Jada Erwin got the win in the circle, allowing three runs on three hits in five innings. She struck out eight Eagles and walked two.
Annabelle Menshouse and Kailyn Adkins each drove in a run for Fairview (15-5, 0-2 district seeding). Menshouse went the pitching distance for the Eagles.
Ashland's three seniors, all expected to be out for the remainder of their high school career due to injury -- Kaythan Baer, Katie Crouch and Taylor Hamilton -- each played one inning to commemorate Senior Night.
Ashland's victory was its 31st in a row in the series.
The Kittens and Eagles will meet again in the 64th District Tournament semifinals.
FAIRVIEW 010 020 -- 3 3 3
ASHLAND 003 316 -- 13 13 4
Menshouse and Tackett; Erwin, Samuel (6) and Duckwyler. W -- Erwin. L -- Menshouse. 2B -- Duckwyler (A), Kersey (A), G. Delaney (A).