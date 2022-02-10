SANDY HOOK It was bombs away for Boyd County.
The visiting Lions connected on 10 3-pointers in the first half Thursday night and 16 for the game in a 75-62 win over Elliott County in Rick Mays Gymnasium.
Rheyce Deboard had five of those treys en route to 21 points for Boyd County (17-4). Cole Hicks netted 15 points on four 3s and Jacob Spurlock totaled 14 points with the help of three triples.
Jason Ellis contributed a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Gatlin Griffith scored 17 points to lead four Elliott County (14-7) players in double figures. Cameron Adams tallied 16 and Eli Griffith and Nathaniel Buckner posted 12 apiece.
BOYD CO. 25 18 22 10 — 75
ELLIOTT CO. 12 21 17 12 — 62
Boyd County (75) — Hicks 15, Ellis 12, Deboard 21, Spurlock 14, Holbrook 8, G. Taylor 3, Robertson 2, A. Taylor. 3-Pt. FG: 16 (Deboard 5, Hicks 4, Spurlock 3, Holbrook 2, Ellis, G. Taylor). FT: 7-9. Fouls: 20.
Elliott County (62) — E. Griffith 12, Adams 16, G. Griffith 17, Sturgill 5, Buckner 12, Fannin. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Adams, G. Griffith). FT: 14-19. Fouls: 15.
Fairview 66, St. Patrick 52
WESTWOOD The host Eagles led by eight points entering the fourth quarter on Thursday night and put it away by outscoring the Saints 23-17 in the final frame.
Jaxon Manning scored 26 points and Bubba Day delivered 14 for Fairview (10-15). Tamel Smith chipped in 10.
Chase Walton led St. Patrick (3-22) with 20 points. Allan Briseno added 17 and Samuel Porter tallied 12.
The Eagles made 26 of their 33 free throws and the Saints went 6 for 10 at the line. St. Patrick was whistled for 21 fouls and Fairview incurred 12.
ST. PATRICK 13 9 13 17 — 52
FAIRVIEW 14 14 15 23 — 66
St. Patrick (52) — Walton 20, Briseno 17, Poczatek 1, Porter 12, Myrick, Roush, A. Ignacio, Perez-Jacobs, Sammons, K. Ignacio, Tesmer, Swanger, Castle. 3-Pt. FG: None. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 21.
Fairview (66) — Johnson 8, Smith 10, Manning 26, Day 14, Mitchell 1, Caldwell 7, Tucker, Reihs, Harper. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Manning 4, Day 2). FT: 26-33. Fouls: 12.
GIRLS
Ironton 48, Minford 40
MINFORD, Ohio The visiting Fighting Tigers remained scoreless deep into the first quarter before outscoring the Falcons 26-11 over the final 10 minutes of the first half to take control in their OHSAA Southeast District Division III sectional tournament semifinal on Thursday night.
With the win, No. 17 seed Ironton advances to meet top-seeded Wheelersburg in the sectional final. The Pirates are the top-ranked team in the Ohio Division III AP poll.
Kirsten Williams scored 17 points on five 3-pointers for the Fighting Tigers (10-11). Teegan Carpenter and Isabel Morgan dropped in 10 points apiece.
Lindsee Williams led 16th-seeded Minford (9-12) with 21 points.
IRONTON 10 16 9 13 — 48
MINFORD 7 9 10 14 — 40
Ironton (48) — E. Williams 9, Carpenter 10, C. Cecil 2, K. Williams 17, Morgan 10, Deer, Gonzalez, Luckey, White. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (K. Williams 5, Carpenter). FT: 8-14. Fouls: 18.
Minford (40) — Reffit 1, Davis 4, Conkel 5, Williams 21, Risner 9, Cantrell, Cronin. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Davis, Conkel, Risner). FT: 9-15. Fouls: 17.