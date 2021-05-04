RACELAND Raceland was down to its last out and needed to get the Ram on third base home to tie Russell on Tuesday night.
Colton Holman went ahead and won it.
The senior’s two-out infield single plated Jake Heighton from third base and Kirk Pence from second to lift host Raceland over the Red Devils, 7-6.
All told, Holman drove in three runs and Pence knocked in two for the Rams (15-4, 5-0 63rd District seeding).
Andrew Floyd got the win in relief, scattering three runs on six hits over three frames. He had four strikeouts and no walks.
RJ Rigsby, Curtis Davis, Eric Williams and Nathan Conley each had two hits for Russell (14-5, 3-3 district seeding).
CJ Bartram worked 6 2-3 innings and took the tough-luck decision. He held Raceland’s high-octane offense to three runs through six frames before the Rams got going in the seventh.
Bartram allowed seven runs on six hits, fanning five Rams and walking three.
By beating Russell on Monday in the first day of their two-game series, Raceland clinched the 63rd District’s top seed and a date with fourth-seeded Lewis County in the district tournament semifinals. The Red Devils’ loss Tuesday didn’t change their first-round opponent — Greenup County — but it did cost Russell a chance to secure the No. 2 seed, which would mean having last bats against the Musketeers in the district semifinals.
Greenup County (2-3 in seeding games) can catch the Red Devils with a win tonight in Vanceburg, necessitating a coin toss to break the tie.
RUSSELL 003 002 1 — 6 10 1
RACELAND 000 102 4 — 7 7 3
Bartram, Tice (7) and Rigsby; Heighton, Floyd (5) and Thornsberry. W — Floyd. L — Bartram. 2B — Davis (Ru), Conley (Ru), Pence 2 (Ra).
Greenup County 7, East Carter 6
LLOYD The Raiders were chasing a big number and hung one in the first inning on Tuesday night.
In search of its 1,000th program win, East Carter tallied five runs in the top of the first at Greenup County.
But the Musketeers scored six in the bottom of the fourth, played add-on in the sixth and put out a Raiders rally in the seventh to delay East Carter’s distinction, at least for one night.
Brock Kitchen was 3 for 4 and drove in two runs for Greenup County (9-10).
Cameron Carroll went four innings in relief to get the win, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. He had four strikeouts.
Starter Jonah Gibson righted himself after a tough first inning to finish with four punchouts and one walk in three frames.
Andrew Tomolonis was 3 for 4 for East Carter (8-3). Trevor Cline had two hits and Ethan Tiller tripled and drove in two runs.
Tomolonis took the loss. He worked three scoreless innings before Greenup County got to him in the fourth.
The game was moved up a day and shifted from Grayson to Lloyd after the Musketeers’ scheduled game Tuesday at Lewis County was postponed due to weather.
The Musketeers and Raiders are scheduled to conclude the regular season against each other on May 27.
E. CARTER 500 000 1 — 6 10 1
GREENUP CO. 000 601 X — 7 7 1
A. Tomolonis, Wells (5) and Terry, Scott; Gibson, Carroll (4) and Adkins. W — Carroll, L — A. Tomolonis. 2B — Tussey (EC), A. Tomolonis (EC), Kitchen (GC). 3B — Tiller (EC).