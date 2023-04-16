ASHLAND Raceland jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first inning at Ashland on Friday night.
The Rams added seven more in a decisive fourth inning to leave town with a 12-1 mercy-rule victory over the Tomcats.
Connor Thacker and Brayden Webb combined to strike out five batters and give up five hits. Thacker took the winning decision in his starting role.
Thacker helped himself by going 3 for 3 at the plate and he drove in four runs. Conner Hughes, Clay Coldiron and Thacker produced doubles. Hughes scored three times. Eli Lynd had two RBIs.
Webb pitched the final two innings. He added a homer and knocked in three runs for Raceland (13-3).
Colin Howard was 2 for 3 for Ashland (7-14) and had an RBI.
RACELAND 302 70 — 12 10 0
ASHLAND 100 00 — 1 5 2
Thacker, Webb (4) and Kerns; Compliment, Kelley (4) and Marushi. W—Thacker. L—Compliment. 2B—Hughes (R), Thacker (R), Coldiron (R). HR—Webb (R).