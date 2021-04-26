LLOYD Jake Heighton drove in three runs and Chase Thornsberry knocked in two, and Kirk Pence and Andrew Floyd combined on a solid pitching performance as visiting Raceland topped Greenup County, 8-2, on Monday in the first of a two-day 63rd District seeding series.
The Rams combined for four runs in the second, third and fourth innings, then put it away with a 4-spot in the fifth.
Thornsberry was 2 for 4 for Raceland (11-4, 2-0 district seeding).
Pence went five innings, scattering seven hits. He fanned seven Musketeers and walked none to get the win. Floyd came on with two frames of one-hit, one-run relief.
Hunter Clevenger and Brock Kitchen had two hits apiece for Greenup County (6-8, 1-2 district seeding).
Carson Wireman took the loss. He issued eight walks and allowed eight runs on five hits in 4 2-3 innings.
RACELAND 012 140 0 -- 8 6 0
GREENUP CO. 000 101 0 -- 2 8 3
Pence, Floyd (6) and Heighton; Wireman, Kitchen (5) and Bays. W -- Pence. L -- Wireman. 2B -- Burke (R), Heighton (R).