RACELAND No Raceland player reached double figures in the host Rams' 49-14 victory over Fairview on Monday night.
But 10 of the 12 Rams who played scored, and five of them tallied seven points or more. Emma Broughton dropped in nine points, Siyan Hapney netted eight, and Nim Maynard, Reagan Mackie and Gracie Gartin produced seven apiece.
Raceland (11-14) led 16-1 after one quarter, 28-6 at intermission and 43-10 through three frames in winning its fifth straight game.
Mia Newton and Kiera Loving scored five apiece for the Eagles (7-14), who have dropped six of eight.
FAIRVIEW 1 5 4 4 -- 14
RACELAND 16 12 15 6 -- 49
Fairview (14) -- Newton 5, Stidham 2, Mi. Caskey 2, K. Loving 5, Worthington, M. Loving, Meade, Wallace, Ruley. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Newton). FT: 5-10. Fouls: 5.
Raceland (49) -- Maynard 7, Mackie 7, Broughton 9, Hapney 8, Gartin 7, Thomas 2, Lacks 4, Burney 2, Whitt 1, Tennison 2, Picklesimer, Boggs. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Mackie, Broughton, Gartin). FT: 2-5. Fouls: 10.
Paintsville 60, Prestonsburg 57
PAINTSVILLE The Tigers' Camryn Helton scored six points in regulation on Monday night. She more than doubled her total in overtime.
Paintsville's junior guard was 8 for 8 at the charity stripe in the extra session to boost the host Tigers past the Blackcats.
Kylie Kinner scored 25 points, drilling five 3-pointers, and Helton added 14 for Paintsville (15-8), which made 12 treys.
The Tigers have won nine of their last 11 games -- including a 54-42 victory at Prestonsburg on Jan. 24.
Celina Mullins scored 23 points and Faith Lazar dropped in 17 for the Blackcats (17-8). Lazar was 9 for 11 on free throws, including five of six in the fourth quarter.
PRESTONSBURG 7 17 10 16 7 -- 57
PAINTSVILLE 14 7 13 16 10 -- 60
Prestonsburg (57) -- Prater 6, Skeens 2, Mullins 23, Lazar 17, K. Tackett 9, Howard, Jarrell, A. Tackett. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (K. Tackett 3, Mullins 2). FT: 12-21. Fouls: 19.
Paintsville (60) -- Helton 14, Kinner 25, Hyden 4, Mulcahy 9, Preece 8, Baldwin, Howard. 3-Pt. FG: 12 (Kinner 5, Mulcahy 3, Helton 2, Hyden, Preece). FT: 14-20. Fouls: 17.