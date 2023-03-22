Raceland didn’t waste any time getting back to the 16th Region All “A” Classic championship game.
The Rams dispatched Menifee County, 25-3, in the opening round on Monday. Raceland streaked past West Carter for a mercy-rule 15-0 victory in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Connor Thacker struck out five batters over three innings to pick up the victory. Colt Wheatley came on in relief to close the door. The duo combined to hurl a no-hitter.
Parker Fannin was 4 for 4 at the plate for the Rams. He collected two hits, including a double, and drove in seven runs. Eli Lynd was 3 for 3 with a triple. Thacker amassed two RBIs.
Raceland exploded for 22 runs in the second inning against the Wildcats. It gave the home team plenty of early separation from their opponent.
Raceland’s only posted 12 hits during its 25-run outing. Menifee County had five errors and Wildcats pitching surrendered a combined eight walks.
Jeremy Kearns had one hit but tallied five RBIs for the Rams. Clay Coldiron was 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in three. Parker Ison also had three RBIs.
Raceland could not find the same offensive outburst on the road at Huntington on Saturday. The Highlanders blanked the Rams, 2-0, behind the pitching of Jackson O’Roark.
The senior allowed three hits over three innings of work. Coldiron gave up just four hits and struck out three for the Rams.
RACELAND 126 24 — 15 14 1
W. CARTER 000 00 — 0 0 5
Thacker, Wheatley (4) and Lynd; Carter, Clark (4) and Hedge. W—Thacker. L—Carter. 2B—Ison (R), Fannin (R). 3B—Lynd (R).
MENIFEE CO. 201 — 3 3 5
RACELAND 3(22)X — 25 12 0
Burberry, Hurt (2) and Hurt, Hatton (2); Bowden, Harr (3) and Kerns. W—Bowden. L—Burberry. 2B—Brown (MC), Coldiron (R), Lynd (R).
RACELAND 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
HUNTINGTON 010 010 X — 2 5 0
Coldiron, Hughes (6) and Lynd; O’Roark, Carter (7) and Henson. W—O’Roark. L—Coldiron.