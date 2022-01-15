BUCKLEYS CREEK A 15-point swing sent Raceland from up seven to down eight in the second quarter against the hosts of the Pike Central Lady Hawk Two-Day Classic on Saturday night.
But the Rams got big production in key spots to come away winners.
Emma Broughton scored 11 points in the second quarter to get Raceland back within three at intermission, Emma Picklesimer netted eight in the fourth frame and the Rams knocked off Pike County Central, 51-46.
Broughton finished with 15 points and Picklesimer dropped in 13 for Raceland (5-13), which snapped a five-game skid (counting one COVID-19 cancellation forfeit).
Lexi Boggs chipped in a pivotal putback of her own fourth-quarter miss and provided strong defense off the bench, Rams coach Ron Keeton said.
Raceland held the Hawks (5-8) without a field goal in the fourth period while outscoring them 12-6 to overturn a one-point deficit through three frames.
Emalie Tackett scored 11 points and Kylea Weddington and Chloe Hannah netted 10 apiece for Pike County Central.
RACELAND 13 14 12 12 -- 51
PIKE CENTRAL 12 18 10 6 -- 46
Raceland (51) -- Maynard 7, Picklesimer 13, Mackie 5, Broughton 15, Hapney 5, Gartin 4, Boggs 2, Thomas, Burney, Lacks. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Maynard, Mackie, Broughton, Gartin). FT: 9-17. Fouls: 18.
Pike County Central (46) -- Tackett 11, H. May 4, Weddington 10, Johnson 2, Hess 1, Justice 4, Taylor 4, Hannah 10, Bowman, A. May. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Hannah). FT: 15-22. Fouls: 13.
Dixie Heights 68, Boyd County 46
EDGEWOOD The visiting Lions led the defending Ninth Region Tournament champion Colonels 30-27 at halftime on Saturday afternoon, but Dixie Heights outscored Boyd County 29-7 in the third quarter to take control.
Audrey Biggs scored 15 points and Taylor Bartrum totaled 12 for the Lions (9-4), whose four-game winning streak concluded.
Madelyn Lawson scored 19 points to pace the Colonels (14-3). Samantha Berman added 16 points, Coralee Pelfrey delivered 12 and Reese Smith tallied 10.
BOYD CO. 15 15 7 9 -- 46
DIXIE HEIGHTS 12 15 29 12 -- 68
Boyd County (46) -- Bartrum 12, Jordan 8, Neese 7, Moore 4, Biggs 15, M. Stevens, S. Stevens, Opell, Ramey, Hamilton, Stewart. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Neese, Biggs). FT: 8-15. Fouls: 12.
Dixie Heights (68) -- Steczynski 6, Metzger 2, Pelfrey 12, Berman 16, Lawson 19, Smith 10, Thelen 3, Regan, Brooks, Crawford. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Berman 2, Lawson, Smith). FT: 8-11. Fouls: 15.