RACELAND Raceland came up just one minute away from pitching a defensive shutout — its third straight — on Friday night. Everything else was all smiles for the Rams in a 38-6 running-clock victory at Ram Stadium over Lincoln County (West Virginia).
Raceland’s Noah Wallace rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, Jules Farrow and Jaxon Heighton joined him with one rushing TD apiece, and Logan Lundy threw for 203 yards, no interceptions and two scoring strikes to Conner Hughes.
The Rams scored 23 points in the second quarter in improving to 5-1 in their final game before Class A, District 6 play begins this coming Friday. They’ve outscored opponents 141-32 and gone 4-0 since a Week 2 loss to Russell.
Already up two scores, Raceland blew it open with 16 points in the final 6:18 of the second quarter. Lundy and Hughes connected from 20 yards out on the second of their two scoring hookups, and Peyton Ison booted a 32-yard field goal with 1:02 to go in the half. And the Rams got the ball back, setting up Farrow’s 10-yard score with 32 seconds until intermission.
Raceland outgained the Panthers 380 yards to 129 and limited Lincoln County to 21 passing yards.
Landyn Newman caught three passes for 90 yards for the Rams. Hughes added two snags — both TDs — for 59 yards abd Farrow chipped in a 34-yard reception. Cole Conlon was credited with five tackles, three sacks and four tackles for loss.
Isaiah Smith ran for 120 yards and the lone TD for the Panthers (3-3), an 89-yarder with one minute to play.
LINCOLN CO. 0 0 0 6 — 6
RACELAND 8 23 7 0 — 38
FIRST QUARTER
R — Noah Wallace 1 run (Elias Jackson pass from Logan Lundy), 9:24
SECOND QUARTER
R — Conner Hughes 39 pass from Lundy (Peyton Ison kick), 9:58
R — Hughes 20 pass from Lundy (kick fails), 6:18
R — Ison 32 FG, 1:02
R — Jules Farrow 10 run (Ison kick), :32
THIRD QUARTER
R — Jaxon Heighton 4 run (Ison kick), 4:52
FOURTH QUARTER
LC — Isaiah Smith 89 run (pass fails), 1:00
LC R
First Downs 6 21
Rushes-Yards 29-108 36-177
Comp-Att-Int 3-13-1 10-19-0
Passing Yards 21 203
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Punts-Avg. 7-31.1 1-50.0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lincoln County rushing: Smith 13-120, Shimp 8-8, Adkins 2-3, Koontz 1-(-1), Bates 5-(-22).
Raceland rushing: Wallace 10-100, Farrow 11-47, Heighton 5-21, Lundy 4-7, Austin 1-6, Browning 5-(-4).
Lincoln County passing: Bates 3 of 13 for 21 yards, 1 interception.
Raceland passing: Lundy 10 of 19 for 203 yards.
Lincoln County receiving: Adkins 1-12, Shimp 1-8, Miller 1-1.
Raceland receiving: Newman 3-90, Hughes 2-59, Farrow 1-34, Fannin 1-11, Gallion 3-9.
East Carter 37, Estill County 20
IRVINE After yielding a first-quarter lead on a pick-six, the visiting Raiders scored 30 of the next 37 points to top the Engineers on Friday night and improve to 5-1.
Charlie Terry ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns and Kanyon Kozee rushed for 50 yards and a TD for East Carter.
Terry punched in scores of 4 and 17 yards in the second quarter and Kozee added a 30-yard touchdown run in the third.
Estill County’s Ty Niece found Dustin Beeler for a 37-yard score to get the Engineers within eight in the fourth quarter, but Terry got it back with a 74-yard TD rush.
East Carter outgained Estill County 427 yards to 278 despite running two fewer plays. Isaac Boggs caught six passes for 118 yards for the Raiders.
The Raiders and Engineers combined for five interceptions — including Beeler’s 55-yard return to the house — but lost zero fumbles.
Niece ran for 87 yards and a score for Estill County (4-2). Beeler caught two passes for 70 yards and a TD.
East Carter converted seven of eight third downs (88% efficiency), while Estill County was 3 for 11 (27% on third downs and 1 for 5 (20%) on fourth downs.
E. CARTER 0 14 8 15 — 37
ESTILL CO. 7 0 0 13 — 20
FIRST QUARTER
Estill — Dustin Beeler 55 interception return (Beeler kick)
SECOND QUARTER
East — Charlie Terry 4 run (kick fails)
East — Terry 17 run (Kanyon Kozee run)
THIRD QUARTER
East — Kozee 30 run (Terry run)
FOURTH QUARTER
Estill — Beeler 37 pass from Ty Niece (Beeler kick)
East — Terry 74 run (Kozee run)
Estill — Niece run (conversion fails)
East — Terry 35 run (Dawson Kelley kick)
East Estill
First Downs 18 14
Rushing Yards 290 203
Comp-Att-Int 8-16-3 4-13 2
Passing Yards 137 75
Fumbles Lost 0 0
Punts-Avg. None None
Penalties-Yards 3-17 3-24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Carter rushing: Terry 17-197, Kozee 6-50, Barnett 10-29, Boggs 2-14.
Estill County rushing: Niece 10-87, Short 12-47, Arvin 9-46, Waddle 6-8, Witt 1-1.
East Carter passing: Kozee 8 of 16 for 137 yards, 3 interceptions.
Estill County passing: Niece 1 of 3 for 37 yards; Scenters 1 of 5 for 33 yards, 1 interception; Witt 2 of 5 for 23 yards, 1 interception.
East Carter receiving: Boggs 6-118, Adams 1-10, M. Hall 1-9.
Estill County receiving: Beeler 2-70, Scenters 1-18, Lutes 1-5.