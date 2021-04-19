VANCEBURG Visiting Raceland recorded eight runs in its final two at-bats to run-rule Lewis County, 13-2, in six innings on Monday.
Kirk Pence was 2 for 5, scored three runs and drove in four. He had two of the Rams' eight extra-base hits -- a double and a dinger.
Conner Hughes was 2 for 2 and scored four runs and Colton Holman drove in three runs for Raceland (9-4, 1-0 63rd District seeding). Jakob Holtzapfel and Drew Burke knocked in two runs apiece.
It all backed Jake Heighton, who scattered six hits and two runs and struck out nine Lions while walking two in a six-inning complete game.
Kyran Ferguson was 3 for 3 for Lewis County (3-8, 0-1 district seeding). Starter Andrew Collins took the loss.
RACELAND 031 144 -- 13 11 2
LEWIS CO. 000 101 -- 2 6 4
Heighton and Thornsberry; Collins, Roberts (5) and Tackett. W -- Heighton. L -- Collins. 2B -- Heighton (R), Pence (R), Holtzapfel (R), Holman (R), Fannin (R), Coldiron (R), Hughes (R), Dummitt (LC), Bentley (LC). HR -- Pence (R).
SOFTBALL
Wheelersburg 11, Ashland 5
ASHLAND The host Kittens lingered within one run of the Lady Pirates -- ranked fourth in Ohio's Division III coaches' poll -- through five frames on Monday.
Then Wheelersburg rattled off six runs in the top of the sixth to take control.
Rylie Hughes was 2 for 4 and drove in four runs for the Lady Pirates (10-1). Boo Sturgill and Macee Eaton had two hits apiece, and Sydney Skiver knocked in two runs.
Sturgill went deep and scored three runs and Haley Myers, Hughes and Eaton dented the dish twice apiece.
AndiJo Howard got the win for Wheelersburg. She scattered five runs on eight hits, with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Camryn Cassidy, Kenzi Robinson and Jaedon Boggs had two hits apiece for Ashland (4-6). Lauren Spears and Robinson each drove in two runs. Spears homered.
Cassidy and Spears both scored two runs.
Jada Erwin took the decision for the Kittens.
W'BURG 300 106 1 -- 11 10 1
ASHLAND 002 010 2 -- 5 8 5
Howard and Preston; Erwin, Robinson (7) and Spears. W -- Howard. L -- Erwin. 2B -- Eaton (W), T. Cassidy (A). HR -- Sturgill (W), Spears (A).