RACELAND Host Raceland had eight fewer hits than Ashland on Monday night. But the Rams made their base knocks count in an 8-4 victory.
Down 3-0 after two innings, Raceland outscored the Kittens 8-1 from the fourth through the sixth frames.
Makena Francis had two hits and drove in three runs for the Rams (10-13). Kali Vance supplied a homer and added three RBIs. Bryna Wellman, Reagan Mackie and Alexis Boggs each scored two runs.
Davanna Grubb got the win for Raceland, scattering 13 hits and allowing just four runs. She struck out six Kittens and walked none.
Jenna DeLaney picked up three hits and Alauna Troxler, Jada Erwin, Addi Laine and Aubrey McCreary had two knocks apiece for Ashland (7-14). DeLaney, Erwin and Laine each had home runs and Erwin added a double.
DeLaney scored two runs.
Erwin took the decision for the Kittens, going the six-inning distance. Of the eight runs she allowed, three were earned.
ASHLAND 120 001 0 -- 4 13 3
RACELAND 000 143 X -- 8 5 0
Erwin and Duckwyler; Grubb and Vance. W -- Grubb. L -- Erwin. 2B -- Erwin (A), Francis (R). HR -- J. DeLaney (A), Erwin (A), Laine (A), Vance (R).
Bath County 10, Boyd County 4
OWINGSVILLE The host Wildcats built a 6-0 lead and put it away with a four-run fourth frame on Monday.
Ashtyn Barrett went 3 for 4 and scored three runs for Bath County (22-7).
Ashlee Rogers, Taylor Hodson and Kirsten Vice drove in two runs each. Vice and Rogers each homered. Rogers tallied three runs.
Vice got the win, going the distance and scattering 10 hits. She allowed two earned runs and fanned four Lions.
Makenna Mulhearn, Sara Bays and Emily Shivel produced two hits apiece for Boyd County (15-6).
Shivel drove in two runs. Mulhearn tallied twice.
Bays took the decision, pitching into the fifth inning.
BOYD CO. 003 100 0 -- 4 10 5
BATH CO. 240 400 X -- 10 8 3
Bays, Thompson (5) and Kouns; Vice and Hughes. W -- Vice. L -- Bays. 2B -- Bays (Boyd), Barrett (Bath), Hodson (Bath). 3B -- Shivel (Boyd). HR -- Mulhearn (Boyd), Vice (Bath), Rogers (Bath).
BASEBALL
Fairview 9, Elliott County 2
WESTWOOD The host Eagles led 2-1 before blowing it open with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Monday.
Jacob Claar, Jaxon Manning and Cody Caldwell had two hits apiece for Fairview (14-8-1). Claar went deep and drove in three runs.
Manning and Caldwell knocked in two runs apiece, and Caldwell scored twice.
The outburst made a comfortable winner of Manning, who struck out 10 Lions to just one walk. He allowed four hits.
Cameron Adams and Nathaniel Buckner each drove in a run for Elliott County (8-15), which has dropped five straight.
Aaron Adams and Caleb McDaniels both supplied triples.
Buckner went the distance and took the loss despite striking out 10 Eagles. Of the nine runs he allowed, two were earned.
ELLIOTT CO. 000 001 1 -- 2 4 4
FAIRVIEW 000 027 X -- 9 7 1
Buckner and Fannin; Manning and C. Harper, Kouns. W -- Manning. L -- Buckner. 2B -- Fannin (EC), Manning (F). 3B -- Adams (EC), McDaniels (EC). HR -- Claar (F).