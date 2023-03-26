RACELAND On a windy day at Raceland, Conner Hughes brought the thunder.
The senior was 2 for 3 at the plate for the Rams in the first game of a doubleheader against Raceland on Saturday. He hit a double and a home run in his three at-bats and plated four runs.
Hughes came on in relief after the Tomcats took a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. The Rams answered with six runs in the home half and Hughes managed to withstand Ashland’s late charge to produce an 11-8 win.
Parker Fannin added a triple and two RBIs. Parker Ison, Clay Coldiron and Jeremy Kerns knocked a run for Raceland (6-1).
Ryan Brown had a hit in all five of his plate appearances for Ashland (0-6). Six different Tomcats had an RBI. LaBryant Strader had three hits, including a double.
The Rams grabbed a quick lead in the second game with four runs in the first inning. Hughes posted another 2-for-3 day at the plate from his leadoff spot. Zane Bailey produced a trio of triples for Raceland and drove in a pair of runs.
Ashland recorded two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth to tie the score. Raceland secured a final tally in the seventh for a 5-4 walk-off win.
Strader added two RBIs in the final game of the day. Rheyce Deboard and Brady Marushi grabbed doubles for the Tomcats.
ASHLAND 000 402 2 — 8 9 2
RACELAND 020 630 X — 11 6 4
Brammer, Mays (4), Compliment (5) and Marushi; Shore, Hughes (4) and Lynd. W—Hughes. L—Mays. 2B—Strader (A), Hughes (R). 3B—Fannin (R). HR—Fannin (R).
ASHLAND 000 202 0 — 4 8 1
RACELAND 400 000 1 — 5 8 1
Kelley, Edens (5) and Church; Webb, Coldiron (4), Wheatley (7) and Lynd. W—Wheatley. L—Edens. 2B—Deboard (A), Marushi (A), Bailey 3 (R).
SOFTBALL
Boyd County 11
Mason County 8
Boyd County 12
Fleming County 11
CANNONSBURG Boyd County received and fought off a pair of challenges on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions fell behind Mason County, 7-0, after three innings to start the day, but Boyd County answered with six runs in the fourth frame and followed up the outburst with five more tallies over the next two innings for the victory.
Sara Bays in her first pitching stint of the season picked up the win in the circle for the Lions. Kylie Thompson was 3 for 4 at the plate, hit two doubles and drove in two runs. Elyn Simpkins, Jaycie Goad, Maddison Badgett and Shelby Gauze posted an RBI for Boyd County (7-0).
Starting pitcher, Marcella Gifford, had three hits and collected five RBIs for the Royals (2-4).
The Lions grabbed a late 12-5 lead in their second game of the day against Fleming County (2-3) only to see the Panthers rack up six runs in the top half of the seventh inning.
Simpkins struck out eight batters to win in the circle and Boyd County shut the door on the Fleming County rally to pick up the victory.
Emily Shivel hit two doubles and drove in two for the Lions. Kyli Kouns and Goad added two-baggers. Bays supplied two RBIs.
Ariana Adams hit a home run and a double for the Panthers. She finished the game with four RBIs. Mallory Price brought home a pair of runs during her 4-for-5 game at the dish.
MASON CO. 322 001 0 — 8 11 4
BOYD CO. 000 632 X — 11 11 2
Gifford, Hughes (6) and Thompson; Thompson, Bays (4) and Sharp (6) and Hamilton. W—Bays. L—Gifford. 2B—Gifford (MC), Thompson (MC), Hardeman (MC), Badgett (BC), Thompson 2 (BC), Hamilton (BC).
FLEMING CO. 102 011 6 — 11 15 6
BOYD CO. 102 306 X — 12 14 3
Ross, Parker (5) and Argo; Simpkins and Justice. W—Simpkins. L—Ross. 2B—Adams (FC), M. Price (FC), Kouns (BC), Shivel 2 (BC), Goad (BC). HR—Adams (FC).