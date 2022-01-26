RACELAND One night after scoring only 37 points, host Raceland broke out its own defensive clamps to limit Teays Valley Christian (West Virginia) to 39 in a 63-39 victory on Tuesday night.
Nim Maynard scored 17 points, Siyan Hapney dropped in 11 and Emma Picklesimer tallied 10 for the Rams (7-14). Reagan Mackie and Emma Broughton chipped in nine apiece.
Raceland led 55-22 at one point after busting out to a 25-8 lead after one quarter and a 40-17 edge at the half.
Maynard converted 4 of 5 3-point attempts. Picklesimer snared 13 rebounds for a double-double. Lexi Boggs collected seven caroms.
Lauren White scored 17 points, hitting five 3s, and Matalee Barnett dropped in 13 points on three triples for the Lions (13-3).
TEAYS VALLEY891210—39
RACELAND2515158—63
Teays Valley Christian (39) — Ferrell 3, Barnett 13, Murphy 2, L. White 17, A. White 4, Lewis, Smith. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (L. White 5, Barnett 3). FT: 1-6. Fouls: 10.
Raceland (63) — Maynard 17, Mackie 9, Broughton 9, Picklesimer 10, Hapney 11, Gartin 4, Burney 1, Whitt 2, Thomas, Boggs, Lacks, Tennison. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Maynard 4, Mackie, Broughton). FT: 7-14. Fouls: 6.
FROM MONDAY
Elliott County 58, Raceland 37
SANDY HOOK The host Lions pulled away from a three-point game after one frame by outscoring the Rams 17-7 in the second quarter on Monday night.
Jasmine Ison scored 19 points and Kailey Hamilton dropped in 15 for Elliott County (8-7 after a 71-40 loss at Lawrence County on Tuesday).
Nim Maynard scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Raceland.
Elliott County was 10 for 19 at the foul line, while the Rams made one of their three attempts.
It was a rematch of the Lions’ 57-35 win 12 days earlier in the 16th Region All “A” Classic semifinals. The teams are scheduled to meet once more on Feb. 12 in Raceland.
RACELAND15796—37
ELLIOTT CO.18171310—58
Raceland (37) — Maynard 13, Picklesimer 7, Mackie 4, Broughton 7, Hapney 2, Boggs 2, Burney 2, Gartin, Thomas, Lacks, Whitt, Tennison. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Maynard, Picklesimer, Mackie, Broughton). FT: 1-3. Fouls: 16.
Elliott County (58) — Howard 7, Whitt 6, Ison 19, Hamilton 15, M. Sturgill 8, Adkins 3, Casto, Buckner, R. Sturgill, Preston, Offill. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Ison 2, Hamilton 2, N. Sturgill 2, Howard). FT: 10-19. Fouls: 9.