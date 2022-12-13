RACELAND Elliott County began its game Monday night at Raceland with a 23-15 first-quarter surge.
The Rams countered, and then some, in the third frame.
Raceland outscored the Lions 23-6 in the third quarter en route to a 68-53 victory.
Christian Large scored 18 points, Jonah Arnett dropped in 13, Connor Thacker totaled 12 and Jacob Gauze netted 11 for the Rams (4-2 entering a game Tuesday night against Fairview).
Kyler Fannin connected on seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points for Elliott County (0-4 heading into Tuesday’s date with Morgan County). Nathan Sturgill chipped in 15 points.
The Rams and Lions are slated to meet again Jan. 7 in 16th Region All “A” Classic action at Menifee County.
ELLIOTT CO. 23 11 6 13 — 53
RACELAND 15 14 23 16 — 68
Elliott County (53) — Faulkner 3, Fannin 24, Adkins 5, Griffith 2, Holbrook 2, Sturgill 15, Duvall 2, Martin, Copley. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Fannin 7, Sturgill 2, Faulkner, Adkins). FT: 6-10. Fouls: 16.
Raceland (68) — Topping 6, Large 18, Waller 3, Newman 5, Arnett 13, Thacker 12, Gauze 11, Farrow, Douglas, Jackson, Ison, Wallace, Welch. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Large 4, Waller, Arnett). FT: 18-20. Fouls: 18.