SPRINGFIELD Visiting Raceland compiled four rushing touchdowns and two defensive TDs to go along with Jake Heighton’s two scoring strikes in a 56-7 victory at Washington County on Saturday night.
The Rams’ Ethan Melvin took an interception 37 yards to the house to open the scoring, and Will Nichols rambled 35 miles to paydirt with a Commanders fumble for the first points of the second half.
Jules Farrow ran for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Noah Wallace, Conner Hughes and Heighton each chipped in TDs on the ground for Raceland (2-3).
Heighton threw for 156 yards and two scores — one each to Wallace and Parker Fannin. Wallace caught two passes for 53 yards.
Jacob Yates threw for 203 yards, a touchdown to Javontae Wright and two interceptions for Washington County (2-3). It was the teams’ first meeting, scheduled six days ahead of time after the Rams and Commanders both had district games canceled for COVID-19-related reasons.
RACELAND 20 15 14 7 — 56
WASHINGTON CO. 7 0 0 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
R — Ethan Melvin 37 interception return (Peyton Ison kick), 8:36
R — Jake Heighton 1 run (Ison kick), 5:20
WC — Javontae Wright 70 pass from Jacob Yates (kick good), 4:14
R — Parker Fannin 39 pass from Heighton (kick fails), 2:03
SECOND QUARTER
R — Noah Wallace 2 run (Conner Hughes run), 6:49
R — Wallace 45 pass from Heighton (Ison kick), :16
THIRD QUARTER
R — Will Nichols 35 fumble return (Ison kick), 9:05
R — Jules Farrow 2 run (Ison kick), 1:27
FOURTH QUARTER
R — Hughes 15 run (Ison kick), 5:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Farrow 16-82, Wallace 8-37, Meade 1-16, Hughes 1-15, Jax. Heighton 1-11, Newman 1-6, Jak. Heighton 4-3.
Raceland passing: Jak. Heighton 8 of 16 for 151 yards, Hughes 1 of 2 for 5 yards.
Raceland receiving: Wallace 2-53, Fannin 1-39, Nichols 1-26, Newman 3-14, Gallion 1-12, Hughes 1-12.
W. Carter 58, Prestonsburg 7
OLIVE HILL The host Comets put up 30 points in the first quarter and led by 51 before the Blackcats scored on Friday night.
Leetavious Cline rushed for 140 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns, the first of which was 14 seconds into the game.
Orry Perry completed six of eight passes for 68 yards and three scores — one each to Blake McGlone, Jackson Bond and Logan Berry. Bond also returned a first-quarter Prestonsburg punt to the house.
Eli Estepp and Cole Crampton each rushed for second-half TDs for West Carter (5-0, 3-0 Class 2A, District 8). Crampton totaled 91 yards on six carries.
Brayden Slone ran for a fourth-quarter score for the Blackcats (1-4, 1-2 district).
The win was West Carter’s 12th consecutive in district play.
P’BURG 0 0 0 7 — 7
W. CARTER 30 14 7 7 — 58
FIRST QUARTER
WC — Leetavious Cline 39 run (Garrett Wolfe kick), 11:46
WC — Safety, 10:24
WC — Blake McGlone 21 pass form Orry Perry (Wolfe kick), 8:56
WC — Jackson Bond 55 punt return (Wolfe kick), 6:28
WC — Bond 22 pass from Perry (Wolfe kick), 3:38
SECOND QUARTER
WC — Cline 54 run (Wolfe kick), 11:51
WC — Logan Berry 10 pass from Perry (Wolfe kick), 5:15
THIRD QUARTER
WC — Eli Estepp 22 run (Wolfe kick), 4:40
FOURTH QUARTER
P — Brayden Slone 52 run (Jackson Shannon kick), 8:24
WC — Cole Crampton 32 run (Wolfe kick), 3:52
P WC
First Downs 4 16
Rushes-Yards 27-104 18-276
Comp-Att-Int 0-4-0 6-10-0
Passing Yards 0 68
Penalties-Yards 3-25 1-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
West Carter rushing: Cline 7-140, Crampton 6-91, Estepp 1-22, Roe 1-16, Wilson 1-7, Dailey 1-4, 1-2.
West Carter passing: Perry 6 of 8 for 68 yards.
West Carter receiving: Berry 2-26, McGlone 1-21, Bond 3-21.
Rowan Co. 41, Harrison Co. 34
CYNTHIANA The visiting Vikings got five scoring runs from Cole Wallace, including the tiebreaking touchdown with 4:24 to go in the fourth quarter, to win on the road in Class 4A, District 6 play on Friday.
Wallace picked up 209 yards on 28 carries. His TDs came from 20, 9, 3, 4 and 4 yards away.
Austin Fannin completed 12 of 16 passes for 146 and a 36-yard touchdown to Braden Crouch as Rowan County improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the district.
Brien Hill caught eight passes for 110 yards for the Vikings.
Kaydon Custard threw for 135 yards, three touchdowns and a pick for the Thorobreds (3-2, 1-2 district).
LaDarius Conner ran 12 times for 90 yards, and Tayshaun Custard caught six passes for 90 yards and two scores.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rowan County rushing: Wallace 28-209, Fannin 6-29, Miller 1-10.
Harrison County rushing: Conner 12-90, Lewis 12-38, Howard 4-23, K. Custard 5-3, T. Custard 2-3, Fulz 1-3, Feeback 1-0.
Rowan County passing: Fannin 12 of 16 for 146 yards.
Harrison County passing: K. Custard 8 of 17 for 135 yards, 1 interception.
Rowan County receiving: Hill 8-110, Miller 2-4, Wallace 1-6, Crouch 1-36.
Harrison County receiving: T. Custard 6-90, White 1-40, Stone 1-5.
Paintsville 57, Fairview 6
PAINTSVILLE The host Tigers scored 14 seconds into Friday’s game and had set the running clock in motion by the end of the first frame.
Jake Hyden was a perfect 7 of 7 for 117 yards and touchdowns to three different receivers — Karsten Poe, who corralled the aforementioned 50-yard pass to open the scoring, as well as Zach Taylor and Harris Phelps — for Paintsville (4-0, 1-0 Class A, District 6).
Phelps also rushed for two scores. Jonah Porter returned an Eagles pass 4 yards to paydirt, and AJ James ran for 85 yards, including a 70-yard TD. Zach Thompson added a 45-yard scoring jaunt.
Eric Byrd helped Fairview (1-3, 0-1 district) avert the shutout with a 25-yard scoring run in the final minute. Gracin Smith had 10 totes for 69 yards.
FAIRVIEW 0 0 0 6 — 6
PAINTSVILLE 36 14 0 7 — 57
FIRST QUARTER
P — Karsten Poe 50 pass from Jake Hyden (Brayden Combs kick), 11:46
P — Zach Thompson 45 run (kick fails), 8:53
P — Harris Phelps 11 run (Hyden run), 6:04
P — Zach Taylor 12 pass from Hyden (Combs kick), 3:37
P — Jonah Porter 4 interception return (Hyden run), 2:55
SECOND QUARTER
P — Phelps 1 run (Combs kick), 6:25
P — Phelps 11 pass from Hyden (Combs kick), 1:20
FOURTH QUARTER
P — AJ James 70 run (Combs kick), 11:30
F — Eric Byrd 25 run, :30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Fairview rushing: Smith 10-69, Byrd 2-31, Blevins 5-21, Johnson 4-14, Harper 2-14, Miller 2-10.
Paintsville rushing: James 2-85, Thompson 1-45, Phelps 5-32, Hyden 1-6, Ramey 2-5, Grim 1-0.
Fairview passing: Johnson 5 of 15 for 30 yards, 2 interceptions.
Paintsville passing: Hyden 7 of 7 for 117 yards, James 1 of 1 for 10 yards.
Fairview receiving: Miller 3-24, Harper 1-4, Crooks 1-2.
Paintsville receiving: Poe 1-50, Phelps 2-24, Fugate 2-20, Porter 1-17, Taylor 1-12, Hall 1-4.
Fleming Co. 7, Mason Co. 6
FLEMINGSBURG The host Panthers made a third-quarter touchdown and extra point stand up to knock off their border and district rivals for the eighth consecutive time.
After a Royals fumble set Fleming County up at the Mason County 13-yard line on the first possession of the second half, Zeke Conn rushed for a 4-yard TD and Justyn Haggerty kicked the extra point three minutes into the third quarter to give the Panthers (2-2, 2-0 Class 3A, District 6) the lead.
The Royals (2-2, 1-1 district) answered on Ashton Adams’s 8-yard pass to Isaac Marshall, but a botched snap on the ensuing extra point forced a failed pass.
Two more Mason County turnovers and a giveaway on downs in Fleming County territory helped prevent the Royals from scoring again.
MASON CO. 0 0 6 0 — 6
FLEMING CO. 0 0 7 0 — 7
THIRD QUARTER
FC — Zeke Conn 4 run (Justyn Haggerty kick), 9:00
MC — Isaac Marshall 8 pass from Ashton Adams (pass fails), 5:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Mason County rushing: Dearing 15-111, Adams 6-29, Caden Clark-Roberts 7-17, Henry 3-15.
Fleming County rushing: Weaver 26-94, Conn 9-17, Denton 3-0, Argo 1-(-7), B. Morgan 1-(-9).
Mason County passing: Henry 5 of 10 for 41 yards, Adams 6 of 9 for 32 yards.
Fleming County passing: Conn 4 of 6 for 31 yards.
Mason County receiving: B. Sanders 5-34, Pugh 2-26, Marshall 2-6, C. Sanders 1-6, Riggs 1-4.
Fleming County receiving: Roark 1-18, Dugan 1-10, Denton 1-2, Weaver 1-1.