RACELAND Raceland overcame eight errors on Monday night and scored three runs in their final at-bat against Fleming County.
The Rams completed the comeback and secured a 9-8 walk-off win on their home field.
The miscues allowed the Panthers to score eight runs on just two hits. Fleming County (2-7) tallied three runs in the third inning and five more in the fifth frame.
Dylan Doyle and Zach Fryman produced the only Panthers’ hits. Fryman also had two RBIs.
Bryer Parsons started on the mound for Raceland (7-1). He hurled three hitless innings and allowed no earned runs. Parker Ison picked up the victory in relief.
Kadin Shore belted a home run for the Rams. He posted four total hits and three RBIs. Ison and Conner Hughes supplied two hits. Jeremy Kerns hit a triple and drove in two.
FLEMING CO. 003 050 0 — 8 2 2
RACELAND 122 010 3 — 9 9 8
L. Doyle, Faris (3), D. Doyle and Fryman; Parsons, Wheatley (4), Ison (5) and Lynd. 3B—Kerns (R). HR—Shore (R).