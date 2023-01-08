FRENCHBURG Raceland used a strong second quarter and key free throws in the fourth frame to eliminate Elliott County’s final rally on Saturday in the opening round of the 16th Region All “A” Classic.
The Rams hit 9 of 12 from the charity stripe in the last eight minutes to close out a 58-53 win over the Lions at Menifee County High School.
Raceland had three field goals in the fourth quarter. Jonah Arnett had two of them, including his third 3-pointer of the game.
The eighth-grader was one of three players in double figures for the Rams. He finished with 11 points.
Christian Large had 18 points to lead Raceland (8-5). Jacob Gauze hit four free throws in the final quarter and chipped in 16 points.
Nathan Sturgill posted 21 points for Elliott County (2-11). Kyler Fannin added 18.
The Rams meet Fairview in tonight’s second semifinal at 8.
The Elliott County girls team defeated Raceland, 50-29, in it’s All “A” opener to move on to the next round. The Lions will play Fairview in one semifinal on Tuesday at 8. Menifee County faces West Carter in the first girls semifinal at 6.
ELLIOTT CO. 10 8 13 22 — 53
RACELAND 9 16 18 15 — 58
Elliott County (53) — Faulkner, Fannin 18, Adkins 8, Martin 4, Sturgill 21, Holbrook, Brickley 2. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Fannin 4, Sturgill 3) FT: 2-3. Fouls: 19.
Raceland (58) — Large 18, Newman 3, Arnett 11, Thacker 8, Gauze 16, Farrow, Topping 2. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Large, Arnett 3, Thacker) FT: 13-24. Fouls: 11.
West Carter 83
Rose Hill Christian 41
FRENCHBURG West Carter got its All “A” Classic off on the right foot with a victory over Rose Hill Christian on Saturday.
The Comets bolted to a 24-4 lead after one quarter, extending the margin to 27 points by halftime in their opener.
West Carter won the rebounding edge, 41-24, and it led to 19 second-chance points. The Comets also netted 31 points off 26 Royals turnovers.
West Carter (3-9) placed four players in double figures. Nathan Webb hit four 3s and led the team with 16 points. Jordan Fuston dished out 15 points off the bench. Brett Dailey and Jacob Waddell each had 13 points.
Christian Blevins ended the game with an impressive 31 points for Rose Hill (2-10). He was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.
The Comets advance to play host Menifee County in tonight’s first semifinal at 6.
W. CARTER 24 25 19 14 — 83
ROSE HILL 4 18 15 4 — 41
West Carter (83) — Dailey 13, Parker 4, Waddell 13, Webb 16, Rayburn 4, Fields 3, Maddix, Easterling, Fuston 15, Boggs, Bledsoe 8, Wagoner, Lawson 2, Dehart 5. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Dailey, Webb 3) FT: 19-32. Fouls: 16.
Rose Hill Christian (41) — C. Blevins 31, Tyler, Wilburn 4, C. Hensley 2, Rucker 2, D. Blevins, Ke. Hensley, Barber, Ky. Hensley, Stephens, Ale. Boss, All. Boss, Vanhoose 2. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (C. Blevins 4) FT: 13-16. Fouls: 25.
GIRLS
Russell 77
Franklin County 69
FRANKFORT Shaelyn Steele and Bella Quinn combined for 61 of Russell’s 77 points as the Red Devils held off Franklin County for a victory on Saturday.
Steele followed up a memorable night in Vanceburg on Friday after collecting her 2,000th career point to record 34 on her score sheet less than 24 hours later. She also had six rebounds and 10 assists.
Quinn was 8 of 11 from the field and drained seven 3-pointers. Russell (9-7) shot 58.5% for the game.
Hannah Sanders and Kennedy Darnell each added seven points.
The Flyers went to the free-throw line 26 times and made 24. Jazmin Chambers netted 29 points to lead Franklin County (13-3). Rachel Shropshire added 12.
RUSSELL 21 15 20 21 — 77
FRANKLIN CO. 18 7 20 24 — 69
Russell (77) — Steele 34, Quinn 27, Sanders 7, Darnell 7, Atkins, Howard, Oborne, Fitzpatrick 2, Adkins. 3-Pt FGs: 14 (Steele 4, Quinn 7, Sanders, Darnell 2) FT: 15-18. Fouls: 20.
Franklin County (69) — Chambers 29, Shropshire 12, Kennedy 8, Frazee 6, Meade 8, Jackson 2, Hogan 4, Newton, Wheeler. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Chambers 4, Shropshire) FT: 24-26. Fouls: 18.
Paintsville 51
Magoffin County 30
SALYERSVILLE Paintsville evened its 57th District seeding record with a win on the road Saturday.
The Tigers hit nine 3s in their game against Magoffin County, compared to just one for the Hornets.
Paintsville opened up a 27-14 lead at the break and pulled away in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers received long balls from seven different players. Kylie Kinner connected on two shots from downtown and led Paintsville (8-3, 1-1 in district seeding) with 12 points. Emilea Preece and Kali Mulcahy each connected from long range and finished with 10 and nine points, respectively.
Magoffin County (2-10, 0-2) has lost nine straight games. Angel Mullis contributed 12 points for the Hornets.
PAINTSVILLE 11 16 9 15 — 51
MAGOFFIN CO. 6 8 8 8 — 30
Paintsville (51) — Helton 4, Kinner 12, Vannoy 7, Mulcahy 9, Preece 10, Keeton 3, Music 3, Blakenship 3. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Keeton, Kinner 2, Vannoy, Mulcahy, Music, Preece, Blankenship) FT: 11-15. Fouls: 13.
Magoffin County (30) — Lafferty 9, Mullis 12, Barnett 2, M. Williams 2, K Williams 3, Reed 2. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (K. Williams) FT: 3-7. Fouls: 15.