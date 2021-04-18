ASHLAND Raceland scored in every inning on Saturday and left Alumni Field with a 13-3 win in five innings.
The Rams jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back. Junior Drew Burke was 1 for 2 and cleared the bases with a grand slam. Jakob Holtzaphal also went deep and drove in four runs.
Kirk Pence, Parker Fannin and Connor Hughes each collected two hits for Raceland (8-4). Cameron Pullin earned the victory on the mound. Andrew Floyd worked two innings in relief. He gave up just one hit and struck out four.
NeShawn Peppers tallied two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Ashland (3-5).
RACELAND 241 42 — 13 10 0
ASHLAND 021 00 — 3 5 1
Pullin and Floyd (4) and Thornsberry. Jividen and Mullins. W—Pullin. L—Jividen. 2B—Peppers (A). HR—Burke (R), Holtzaphal (R).
Pikeville 3
Raceland 0
PIKEVILLE Tate Lakin served up a gem on the mound to guide Pikeville to a All “A” Classic state sectional win on Friday night.
The lefty allowed just one hit to Raceland and recorded 15 strikeouts in the contest.
The junior also collected two hits at the plate, one for extra bases, and drove in a run. Patrick Jones went 3 for 3 at the dish and scored twice.
Jake Heighton had the Rams lone hit with a double in the fourth inning.
Pikeville (6-6) will meet Lexington Christian in the state All “A” Classic quarterfinals in Owensboro on Saturday.
RACELAND 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
PIKEVILLE 001 101 x — 3 8 0
Pence, Heighton (6) and Heighton, Thornsberry (6). Lakin and Windle. W—Lakin. L—Pence. 2B—Heighton (R). 3B—Lakin (P).