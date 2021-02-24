SANDY HOOK Trevor Cline scored 13 points on Tuesday night but only two in the second half.
They were two big ones.
East Carter’s senior big man took a length-of-the-floor inbounds pass from Connor Goodman and made a contested layup in the final seconds to lift the visiting Raiders over Elliott County, 54-52.
Treven Tussey scored 17 points, Evan Goodman netted 12 and Connor Goodman added 10 for East Carter (4-0, 2-0 62nd District seeding), which was playing its first game since Feb. 9 and only its second since Jan. 14.
Evan Goodman made four 3-pointers and Cline added three triples.
Hunter Lyons scored 23 points, including an 11-for-13 showing at the foul line, and Bryson Dickerson dropped in 11 points for the Lions (2-7, 0-2 district seeding). Elliott County was also playing for the first time since Feb. 9.
The teams are scheduled to reconvene March 3 in Grayson.
E. CARTER 10 20 14 10 — 54
ELLIOTT CO. 12 18 12 10 — 52
East Carter (54) — C. Goodman 10, Hall 2, Cline 13, Tussey 17, E. Goodman 12, Miller, Tiller, Gee. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (E. Goodman 4, Cline 3, Tussey, C. Goodman). FT: 5-10. Fouls: 21.
Elliott County (52) — E. Griffith 3, Whitt 7, G. Griffith 4, Lyons 23, Dickerson 11, Buckner 4, Whitley, Sturgill. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (E. Griffith, Whitt, Dickerson). FT: 15-22. Fouls: 16.