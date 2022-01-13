WEST LIBERTY East Carter started the year 1-8. More importantly, though, it’s 1-0 in 62nd District seeding.
The visiting Raiders outlasted Morgan County, 49-43, on Thursday night, winning its district seeding opener in addition to a second consecutive game for the first time this season.
Blake Hall scored 13 points and Connor Goodman and Isaac Boggs dropped in 10 apiece for East Carter (3-8). Evan Goodman chipped in nine.
The Raiders led 36-25 through three quarters before the Cougars made a fourth-quarter charge. It wasn’t enough for Morgan County to avoid its 10th consecutive loss.
Allen Justice led all scorers with 16 poiunts for the Cougars (1-12, 0-3 district seeding). Preston Hoskins netted nine points, all on three treys.
The return encounter is Feb. 3 in Grayson.
E. CARTER 11 11 14 13 — 49
MORGAN CO. 7 10 8 18 — 43
East Carter (49) — C. Goodman 10, E. Goodman 9, Boggs 10, Hall 13, Ty Scott 3, Gee 2, Skaggs 2, Ta. Scott, Messer, Adams. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (C. Goodman 2, E. Goodman 2, Boggs, Hall). FT: 11-14. Fouls: 18.
Morgan County (43) — Justice 16, Salyer 2, Wright 7, Hoskins 9, Trusty 3, Spencer 6, Lindon. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Hoskins 3, Spencer 2, Trusty). FT: 7-15. Fouls: 16.
GIRLS
Boyd County 74, Fleming County 46
FLEMINGSBURG The host Panthers assembled a third-quarter burst to stay within single digits headed to the fourth quarter in the Panthers Den on Thursday night.
The Lions countered with a 29-8 fourth frame to put it away.
Audrey Biggs scored 18 points to lead four Boyd County (9-3) players in double figures. The others: Taylor Bartrum with 15 points, Jasmine Jordan with 12 and Emilee Neese with 10.
Jordan scored all 12 of hers in the fourth quarter, including an 8-for-8 showing at the foul line. Biggs chipped in nine in the fourth frame.
Sadie Price and Ariana Adams collected 10 points apiece for Fleming County (4-10).
Boyd County assistant coach Logan Fraley Wallace skippered the Lions in place of her father, veteran Boyd County coach Pete Fraley, who wasn’t feeling well and stayed home.
BOYD CO. 16 16 13 29 — 74
FLEMING CO. 11 11 16 8 — 46
Boyd County (74) — Ray 3, Bartrum 15, S. Stevens 7, Opell 7, Jordan 12, Neese 10, Hamilton 2, Biggs 18, M. Stevens, Moore, Stewart. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Opell 2, Ray, S. Stevens, Neese, Biggs). FT: 18-29. Fouls: 19.
Fleming County (46) — S. Price 10, Allison 2, Adams 10, Jackson 2, Hinton 8, Watson 8, M. Price 4, Argo 2, Kelly, Howard, Saunders. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Adams). FT: 11-16. Fouls: 22.