GRAYSON Jeremiah Shearer called them the "best four-win team in Kentucky."
Until extra innings, Morgan County had big on-paper favorite East Carter on the ropes in the 62nd District Tournament baseball semifinals on Monday night.
The Cougars scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to come back from 5-2 down, and Morgan County loaded the bases in the top of the seventh.
Was it shades of the Cougars' stunning upsets of the Raiders in the elimination round of the 2014 and 2017 district tournaments?
But East Carter's Andrew Tomolonis pitched out of it without allowing a run and Charlie Terry hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth to allow the host Raiders to escape, 6-5.
Terry, Ryland Fuller and Austin Hutchinson had two hits apiece for the Raiders (19-6), who qualified for Wednesday's district tournament final as well as the 16th Region Tournament.
Connor Goodman and Blake Hall each drove in two runs. Evan Goodman scored twice. Hutchinson and Ty Scott each tripled.
Tomolonis had 10 strikeouts and two walks over seven frames. Tate Scott got the decision, working a scoreless and hitless eighth.
Drew Lindon had two hits for Morgan County (4-29). Dawson Hampton homered and drove in two runs.
Elijah O'Quinn took the loss for the Cougars.
MORGAN CO. 020 030 00 -- 5 6 4
E. CARTER 112 100 01 -- 6 9 3
O'Quinn and Salyer; A. Tomolonis, Ta. Scott (8) and Terry. W -- Ta. Scott. L -- O'Quinn. 2B -- Sexton (MC), Terry 2 (EC). 3B -- Hutchinson (EC), Ty Scott (EC). HR -- Hampton (MC).
61ST
Rowan County 15, Menifee County 0
MOREHEAD The host Vikings hung a nine-spot in the bottom of the third to get going on their way to a four-inning run-rule victory.
Chase Alderman had three hits, including the 150th of his career, and Maguire Goldy added three more for Rowan County (25-9). Hayden Mains, Chance Furnish and Aaron Pennington each supplied two hits. Furnish tripled and homered, and Goldy also went deep.
Furnish had four RBIs, Pennington drove in three and Mains and Goldy each knocked in two. Alderman scored three runs and Mains, Goldy, Pennington and Colby Wilburn tallied twice apiece.
Wyatt Welte went the distance, scattering five hits. He had five strikeouts and one walk.
Alex Peck had two hits and Drew Egelston doubled for the Wildcats (3-22). Roger Burberry took the decision.
MENIFEE CO. 000 0 -- 0 5 1
ROWAN CO. 149 1 -- 15 17 0
Burberry and Hurt; Welte and Furnish. W -- Welte. L -- Burberry. 2B -- Egelston (MC), Pennington (RC), Alderman (RC), Cooper (RC), Ingles (RC). 3B -- Furnish (RC). HR -- Furnish (RC), Goldy (RC).
SOFTBALL
Boyd County 7, Johnson Central 4
PAINTSVILLE The visiting Lions scored four runs in the final two innings on Monday night to rally to win the final regular season game played by a 16th Region team this season.
Sara Bays had three hits and Emily Shivel and Savanna Henderson supplied two more apiece for Boyd County (21-8), which had 12 hits -- all singles. Bays drove in two runs.
Kylie Thompson went four innings in the circle in a starting role. She allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits. Bays finished up with three innings of one-hit scoreless ball to get the win in relief.
Mayson Delong, Josie Dials and Kaleigh Welch each had two hits for the Golden Eagles (19-12). Madelyn Vaughn started, went six innings and took the decision.
BOYD CO. 003 003 1 -- 7 12 2
J. CENTRAL 101 200 0 -- 4 7 3
Thompson, Bays (5) and Kouns; Vaughn, A. Stambaugh (7) and M. Delong. W -- Bays. L -- Vaughn.