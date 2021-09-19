GRAYSON East Carter nailed down its Friday night opponent on Wednesday night.
The Raiders brought the hammer 48 hours later.
East Carter ran for 385 of its 451 yards of offense and led 20-0 on its way to a 38-8 victory over Perry Couny Central at Steve Womack Field on Friday night.
Charlie Terry ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns, Dustin Hall rushed for 76 yards and a score and Nikk Barnett chipped in 46 yards and two TDs for the Raiders (3-1).
Kanyon Kozee threw for 66 yards, returned an interception to the house and also rushed for 54 and a two-point conversion.
The Raiders limited the Commodores (3-1) to 104 rushing yards and 198 total.
PERRY CENTRAL 0 8 0 0 — 8
E. CARTER 14 12 6 6 — 38
FIRST QUARTER
EC — Charlie Terry 6 run (kick fails)
EC — Nikk Barnett 1 run (Kanyon Kozee run)
SECOND QUARTER
EC — Terry 66 run (kick fails)
PCC — 4 run (two-point conversion)
EC — Kozee interception return (kick fails)
THIRD QUARTER
EC — Barnett 9 run (kick fails)
FOURTH QUARTER
EC — Dustin Hall 70 run (two-point conversion fails)
PCC EC
First Downs 10 21
Rushing Yards 104 385
Passing Yards 94 66
Fumbles Lost 0 1
Penalties-Yards 4-19 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Carter rushing: Terry 13-148, D. Hall 2-76, Kozee 6-54, Barnett 10-46, Boggs 5-29, Bellew 5-27, B. Kiser 1-4, Holbrook 3-3, E. Goodman 1-(-2).
East Carter passing: Kozee 5 of 11 for 66 yards.
East Carter receiving: C. Adams 2-24, Boggs 2-23, M. Hall 1-19.
Lawrence County 43, Magoffin County 14
LOUISA The host Bulldogs, ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 3A in the AP poll, scored the game’s first 36 points to blow open their Class 3A, District 8 opener on Friday night.
Blue Fletcher ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and Douglas Hall ran for 60 yards and two TDs on six carries for Lawrence County (4-0).
Alex Strickland, who toted it four times for 49 yards and completed three of four passes for 58 yards, ran for a touchdown, as did Dylan Ferguson.
Lucas Litteral hooked up with Aden Barnett for two touchdowns for the Hornets (3-1).
Litteral threw for 174 yards and two TDs. Barnett made three receptions for 59 yards and Colin Litteral caught two aerials for 55 yards.
The Bulldogs outrushed Magoffin County 249 yards to 44 on only one more carry (23 to 22).
MAGOFFIN CO. 0 6 0 8 — 14
LAWRENCE CO. 14 22 0 7 — 43
FIRST QUARTER
LC — Alex Strickland 15 run (kick fails), 9:13
LC — Blue Fletcher 5 run (Kaden GIllispie run), 6:57
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Dylan Ferguson 16 run (Logan Southers kick), 11:51
LC — Douglas Hall 1 run (Southers run), 10:39
LC — Fletcher 10 run (Southers kick), 8:20
MC — Aden Barnett 5 pass from Lucas Litteral (pass fails), :42
FOURTH QUARTER
MC — Barnett 42 pass from Litteral (Ben Lafferty run), 10:55
LC — Hall 13 run (Southers kick), 6:35
MC LC
First Downs 11 15
Rushes-Yards 22-44 23-249
Comp-Att-Int 10-23-0 3-5-1
Passing Yards 174 58
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Punts-Avg. 4-15.0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-10 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Magoffin County rushing: No. 15 2-15, Lafferty 7-13, Barnett 6-13, Standifer 1-3, No. 18 1-1, L. Litteral 5-(-1).
Lawrence County rushing: Fletcher 6-110, Hall 6-60, Strickland 4-49, Ferguson 6-31, Pollock 1-(-1).
Magoffin County passing: L. Litteral 10 of 23 for 174 yards.
Lawrence County passing: Strickland 3 of 4 for 58 yards, Pollock 0 of 1.
Magoffin County receiving: Barnett 3-59, C. Litteral 2-55, Standifer 1-33, No. 35 1-16, Wilson 1-11.
Lawrence County receiving: N. Collinsworth 1-39, Gillispie 1-19, Fletcher 1-0.
Mason County 34, Boyd County 0
MAYSVILLE The host Royals led 15-0 by the end of the first quarter and capitalized on five Lions turnovers on Friday night.
Mason County’s Keshaun Thomas ran for a score and threw for another one to Isaac Marshall from 63 yards out in the first quarter to get the Royals (2-2) going early.
Anthony Bozeman ran for a score and returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards to paydirt. He also caught five passes for 91 yards. Marshall had three receptions for 71 yards.
Chad Clark-Roberts chipped in a rushing TD for Mason County.
Dakota Thompson ran for 54 yards and Camaron Collins added 50 for Boyd County (3-2).
BOYD CO. 0 0 0 0 — 0
MASON CO. 15 12 7 0 — 34
FIRST QUARTER
MC — Keshaun Thomas 3 run (Ashton Adams run), 10:38
MC — Isaac Marshall 63 pass from Thomas (Adams kick), 5:08
SECOND QUARTER
MC — Anthony Bozeman 6 run (run fails), 11:53
MC — Chad Clark-Roberts 2 run (kick fails), :23
THIRD QUARTER
MC — Bozeman 90 kickoff return (Adams kick), 11:47
BC MC
Rushes-Yards 41-152 20-63
Comp-Att 5-14 13-26
Passing Yards 39 208
Penalties-Yards 4-40 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boyd County rushing: Thompson 9-54, Collins 16-50, Barrett 5-36, Thacker 4-30, Meade 1-15, Holbrook 6-(-33).
Mason County rushing: Sanders 4-26, Clark-Roberts 4-22, Thomas 4-10, Bozeman 1-6, Dearing 1-3, Butler 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Jackson 1-(-1), Johnson 1-(-3), Horch 2-(-4).
Boyd County passing: Holbrook 4 of 10, Thompson 1 of 4.
Mason County passing: Thomas 12 of 23, Horch 1 of 3.
Boyd County receiving: Thornton 3-20, Thacker 2-19.
Mason County receiving: Bozeman 5-91, Marshall 3-71, Bandalan 1-17, Gibbs 1-10, Jones 1-8, Clark-Roberts 1-6, Walton 1-5.
Green (Ohio) 36, Fairview 21
WHEELERSBURG The visiting Eagles got within a touchdown early in the second half at Ed Miller Stadium on Cody Caldwell’s 77-yard catch-and-run from Tanner Johnson and Cameron Harper’s extra point. But the Bobcats tallied the next two TDs to put it out of reach and keep Fairview winless.
Green (1-3) rushed for 286 yards and held the Eagles to 76. Fairview, conversely, threw for 227 yards and the Bobcats passed for 67.
Johnson completed 10 of 19 passes for those 227 yards and a score and also rushed for two TDs for the Eagles (0-5, including two COVID-19 forfeits).
Austin Miller caught four passes for 99 yards and Jeremy Harper hauled in five tosses for 51 yards.
For the Bobcats, Abe McBee caught three passes for 54 yards and ran for 49 yards and a score. He tallied Green’s two second-quarter scores.
Derek Salyers ran for 152 yards and a touchdown and threw for a TD. Landan Lodwick ran for 81 yards and a score and Blake Smith chipped in a rushing TD.
Green is playing home games at Wheelersburg until its new stadium is completed.
FAIRVIEW 0 0 7 14 — 21
GREEN 0 14 8 14 — 36
SECOND QUARTER
G — Abe McBee 2 run (two-pointer fails), 6:35
G — McBee 13 pass from Derek Salyers (Landan Lodwick run), :56
THIRD QUARTER
F — Cody Caldwell 77 pass from Tanner Johnson (Cameron Harper kick), 11:28
G — Lodwick 7 run (McBee pass from Salyers), 8:47
FOURTH QUARTER
G — Salyers 13 run (Trevor Sparks run), 10:55
F — Johnson 4 run (two-pointer fails), 6:34
G — Blake Smith 7 run (two-pointer fails), 1:39
F — Johnson 9 run (Johnson run), :33
F G
First Downs 11 16
Rushes-Yards 20-76 50-286
Comp-Att 10-19 3-4
Passing Yards 227 67
Penalties-Yards 2-10 6-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Fairview rushing: Johnson 10-29, Thomas 10-(-19).
Green rushing: Salyers 29-152, McBee 11-49, Lodwick 5-81, Smith 1-7, Chaney 3-6, Hayslip 1-(-9).
Fairview passing: Johnson 10 of 19 for 227 yards.
Green passing: Salyers 3 of 4 for 67 yards.
Fairview receiving: Caldwell 1-77, Miller 4-99, J. Harper 5-51.
Green receiving: McBee 3-54.