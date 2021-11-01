GRAYSON East Carter tuned up for the playoffs in style on the artificial turf at nearby Kentucky Christian on Friday night, taking down Martin County, 49-20.
Charlie Terry ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries for the Raiders (8-3). He punched in first-quarter TDs of 66 and 15 yards, and Kanyon Kozee converted two-pointers after each score to put East Carter in control early.
East Carter amassed four 1-yard touchdown runs on Friday night. Nikk Barnett had two of them and Izack Messer and Bryer Holbrook each ran for one.
After Messer's 1-yarder put the Raiders up 23-0 in the second frame, the Cardinals' Kolby Sparks ran for the first of his three TDs from 10 yards out and Bobby Hale's extra point got Martin County within 23-7.
But Terry answered with a 10-yard scoring run and Dawson Kelley tacked on an extra point, and Barnett made the first of his two house calls before intermission to make it 36-7 at the break.
East Carter's Isaac Boggs made four receptions for 103 yards and ran seven times for 45 yards. Kozee completed 7 of 13 passes for 158 yards. Connor Goodman made three receptions for 55 yards.
The Raiders totaled 436 yards of offense and also generated five Martin County turnovers.
Sparks ran for 212 yards and three TDs on 21 carries for the Cardinals (7-4). Dawson Mills added 113 yards rushing and Branson Smith chipped in 80.
East Carter hosts Greenup County and Martin County entertains Shelby Valley in playoff openers on Friday.