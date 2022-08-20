MOUNT STERLING East Carter began its season one night later than most teams with a Saturday kickoff in the 74th Recreation Bowl at Montgomery County.
As it turned out, it ended later than that.
It took until Sunday morning — 1 a.m. on the dot, to be exact — but the visiting Raiders knocked off the Indians, 14-7, at Cunningham Field to claim the Rec Bowl in dramatic fashion for the second consecutive year.
Bryer Holbrook capped a pivotal East Carter drive with a 2-yard scoring run on fourth-and-goal for the winning points with 7:23 remaining. The Raiders (1-0) had already converted on fourth down twice earlier on that possession.
Montgomery County (0-1), in its first game under new coach Michael Caba, got a final chance by forcing a Raiders fumble at the Indians 4-yard line in the final two minutes. But East Carter sealed it with Mikey Hall's interception with 26 seconds to play.
The Raiders' Isaac Boggs was named the game's Star of Stars. He ran for a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter and the two-pointer after Holbrook's TD to conclude the scoring.
The Indians' Alex Hatton threw a 78-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
The game, scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, started at 8:41 due to a lengthy delay in a middle school contest preceding the varsity game. It was then paused twice due to lightning. Delays of one hour and 26 minutes and of 44 minutes were separated by just four plays from scrimmage at the 8:16 and 6:10 marks of the second quarter.
E. CARTER 0 0 6 8 — 14
MONTGOMERY CO. 0 7 0 0 — 7
SECOND QUARTER
MC — 78 pass from Alex Hatton (kick), 4:43
THIRD QUARTER
EC — Isaac Boggs 12 run (run fails), 9:25
FOURTH QUARTER
EC — Bryer Holbrook 2 run (Boggs run), 7:23
Lawrence County 36, Harrison County 0
CYNTHIANA Lawrence County followed its longest bus trip of the regular season by staying on the ground.
The Bulldogs rushed for 346 of their 348 yards and every scoring play in a running-clock victory in their lidlifter at Harrison County on Friday night.
Ryan Marcum ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, Cody Crum picked up 99 yards and a TD on 10 totes and Dylan Ferguson ran 13 times for 67 yards and a score. Quarterback Talon Pollock ran for 41 yards and a house call on four carries.
Lawrence County (1-0) outrushed the Thorobreds 346 yards to 19, limiting Harrison County to 1.1 yards per rush while picking up an average of 7.5 yards per carry. And the Bulldogs amassed 23 first downs to the Thorobreds' six.
Harrison County (0-1) did outpass Lawrence County 141 yards to 2. Quarterback Kaydon Custard hit on 14 of 23 attempts, with one interception.
Lawrence County led 14-0 at intermission and blew it open with three touchdowns in a span of just over eight minutes in the second half. Ferguson and Crum punched in scoring runs in the third frame, and Marcum hit paydirt for the second time with 10:47 to play. Kaden Gillispie converted the two-pointer to start the rolling clock.
Harrison County was penalized 12 times for 115 yards, while Lawrence County committed five infractions for 60 yards.
LAWRENCE CO. 7 7 14 8 — 36
HARRISON CO. 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
LC — Ryan Marcum 2 run (Logan Southers kick), 2:11
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Talon Pollock 6 run (Southers kick), :18
THIRD QUARTER
LC — Dylan Ferguson 2 run (Southers kick), 6:59
LC — Cody Crum 1 run (Southers kick), 4:10
FOURTH QUARTER
LC — Marcum 4 run (Kaden Gillispie run), 10:47
LC HC
First Downs 23 6
Rushes-Yards 46-346 18-19
Comp-Att-Int 1-6-0 14-23-1
Passing Yards 2 141
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 1-33.0 2-38.5
Penalties-Yards 5-60 12-115
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: Marcum 10-109, Crum 10-99, Ferguson 13-67, Pollock 4-41, Gillispie 2-11, Baisden 3-10, Collinsworth 2-9, Team 2-0.
Harrison County rushing: Feeback 5-13, Mitchell 2-5, Custard 11-1.
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 1 of 6 for 2 yards.
Harrison County passing: Custard 14 of 23 for 141 yards, 1 interception.
Lawrence County receiving: Crum 1-2.
Harrison County receiving: Conway 3-50, J. White 4-48, B. Grubb 1-26, Feeback 3-15, Lewis 1-5, Sexton 1-0, Mitchell 1-(-3).
Lewis County 40, Morgan County 14
VANCEBURG The host Lions returned two kicks for touchdowns in the first quarter and kept on going en route to their first season-opening victory since 2013.
Austin Howard took the opening kickoff back to the house and ran 11 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns to garner MVP honors.
“I have to continue to live up to that performance going forward and continue to improve on things I didn’t do so well last season," Howard told The Ledger Independent.
Ayden Cooper threw for 185 yards and two TDs and rushed for 46 yards to be named Offensive Player of the Game. Jaxon Rister, who caught one of Cooper's scoring strikes, was Defensive Player of the Game.
Braedyn McGlone took a first-quarter Cougars punt back for a touchdown and Trey Gerike caught three passes for 57 yards and a score for the Lions, who led 33-0 at halftime.
It was Lewis County's (1-0) first game and first victory under new coach Gene Peterson, a northeastern Kentucky veteran sideline boss. The Lions also collected the 200th win in the history of their program, Lewis County principal Jack Lykins said.
Morgan County (0-1) quarterback Bradley Nickell ran for 80 yards and two second-half touchdowns on 12 carries.
MORGAN CO. 0 0 8 6 — 14
LEWIS CO. 21 12 0 7 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
LC — Austin Howard kickoff return (kick), 11:46
LC — Jaxon Rister pass from Ayden Cooper (kick), 7:42
LC — Braedyn McGlone punt return (kick), 3:44
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Trey Gerike pass from Cooper (kick fails), 1:42
LC — Howard run (kick fails), :30
THIRD QUARTER
MC — Bradley Nickell run (pass), 4:10
FOURTH QUARTER
LC — Howard run (kick), 7:34
MC — Nickell run (run fails), 3:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Morgan County rushing: B. Nickell 12-80, Cantrell 4-39, Standafer 10-30, Adkins 1-11, Rodgers 4-9, Justice 1-8, J. Nickell 7-7, Wright 2-7.
Lewis County rushing: Howard 11-121, Cooper 7-46, Farris 2-13, Gum 1-5.
Morgan County passing: B. Nickell 33 yards.
Lewis County passing: Cooper 185 yards.
Morgan County receiving: J. Nickell 1-17, Standafer 1-16.
Lewis County receiving: Gerike 3-57, McGlone 3-27, Howard 1-22, Rister 1-20.
Bath County 22, Fairview 16
OWINGSVILLE The host Wildcats went ahead to stay on Jordan Everman's 8-yard scoring run with 8:01 to play as Bath County held off the resurgent Eagles on Friday night.
Carter Hart rushed for 91 yards on 14 carries and Everman picked up 85 yards on 17 totes for the Wildcats (1-0), who handed new coach Larry Bowling his first career victory.
Fairview (0-1), as expected, put the ball in the air more under new coach Brent Wilcoxon and picked up two second-quarter aerial scoring strikes to lead 14-6 at intermission in a bid for its first victory since Oct. 30, 2020.
Xavien Kouns caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Austin Miller 36 seconds into the second frame, and Miller hit Jeremy Harper from 12 yards out at the 8:00-mark.
The Eagles, down 22-14 after Everman's fourth-quarter touchdown, forced a safety when Cameron Harper tackled Everman in his own end zone with 4:37 remaining to get the ball back for one final drive. But Fairview couldn't capitalize, falling to its 14th consecutive defeat.
Miller hit 25 of 38 passes for 187 yards, two scores and a pick. Harper caught 11 passes for 75 yards.
Bath County ran for 143 yards and threw for 25, while Fairview passed for 187 yards and rushed for 81.
FAIRVIEW 0 14 0 2 — 16
BATH CO. 6 0 8 8 — 22
FIRST QUARTER
BC — Derek Butcher 3 run (pass failed), 1:10
SECOND QUARTER
F — Xavien Kouns 6 pass from Austin Miller (Kouns pass from Miller), 11:24
F — Jeremy Harper 12 pass from Miller, 8:00
THIRD QUARTER
BC — Butcher 2 run (Carter Hart run), 3:02
FOURTH QUARTER
BC — Jordan Everman 8 run (Derek Butcher run), 8:01
F — Safety, 4:37
F BC
First Downs 18 16
Rushes-Yards 23-81 46-143
Comp-Att-Int 25-38-1 2-8-2
Passing Yards 187 25
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 3-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Fairview rushing: Thomas 14-55, J. Harper 3-32, Miller 6-(-6).
Bath County rushing: Hart 14-91, Everman 17-85, Butcher 8-29, Tipton 5-13, Hardin 1-2, Brashear 4-(-10).
Fairview passing: Miller 25 of 38 for 187 yards, 1 interception.
Bath County passing: Butcher 1 of 3 for 17 yards, 1 interception; Brashear 1 of 5 for 8 yards, 1 interception.
Fairview receiving: J. Harper 11-75, C. Harper 2-35, Mills 3-24, Day 1-9, Thomas 4-7, Kouns 1-6, Adams 1-(-5).
Bath County receiving: No. 23 1-17, Hart 1-8.