VANCEBURG Visiting East Carter extended a nine-point halftime edge by outscoring the Lewis County 22-6 in the third frame to pull away to a 61-36 win on on Tuesday night.
Ty Scott pitched in 15 points to pace East Carter (3-2). Evan Goodman netted 12 and Blake Hall dropped in 11.
Drew Noble delivered 11 points for Lewis County (1-4).
E. CARTER 12 14 22 13 — 61
LEWIS CO. 5 12 6 13 — 36
East Carter (61) — Goodman 12, Messer 3, Hall 11, Ty Scott 15, Ta. Scott 7, Sexton 7, Skaggs 6, Yoak. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Messer, Hall, Ty Scott 2, Ta. Scott 1, Sexton 2). FT: 5-11. Fouls: 10.
Lewis County (36) — Box 6, Collins 5, Noble 11, Prater 6, McGlone 4, B. Gerike 2, Puente 2, H. Gerike, Rister. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Collins). FT: 1-6. Fouls: 14.