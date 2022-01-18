GRAYSON East Carter carried a three-point lead over Elliott County into the fourth quarter of their 62nd District seeding game at Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex East on Tuesday night.
The Lions scored eight points in the final frame. Evan Goodman tallied nine by himself.
Goodman's 17 points and 16 from big brother Connor Goodman helped the host Raiders put away Elliott County, 54-43.
East Carter (5-8, 2-0 district seeding) won for the fourth straight outing after a 1-8 start. Two of those victories have been in district play.
Eli Griffith pitched in 11 points and Taylor Whitley and Nathaniel Buckner each produced 10 for the Lions (10-4, 1-1 district seeding).
Each team won two of the four quarters. Elliott County's gains were modest -- a 17-13 lead after one frame and a 12-10 edge in the third -- while East Carter won the second quarter 15-6 and claimed the fourth, 16-8.
The Lions were whistled for 11 fouls in the second half to the Raiders' four.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Feb. 7 in Sandy Hook.
ELLIOTT CO. 17 6 12 8 -- 43
E. CARTER 13 15 10 16 -- 54
Elliott County (43) -- Fannin 3, E. Griffith 11, Adams 6, Whitley 10, Sturgill 3, Buckner 10. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Fannin, E. Griffith, Whitley). FT: 8-17. Fouls: 21.
East Carter (54) -- C. Goodman 16, E. Goodman 17, Boggs 9, Hall 5, Ty Scott 3, Ta. Scott 2, Skaggs 2, Gee, Messer. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (C. Goodman 3, E. Goodman 2, Boggs). FT: 14-21. Fouls: 15.
Fairview 66, Rose Hill 43
WESTWOOD The host Eagles outscored the Royals 19-7 in the first frame and were on their way to a convincing victory to lock up the No. 3 seed in next month's 64th District Tournament.
Jaxon Manning scored 23 points, Tanner Johnson delivered 15 and Bubba Day dropped in 14 for Fairview (5-12, 1-2 district seeding), which snapped a three-game skid dating to December.
Rose Hill Christian played closer in the second quarter than the first and trailed 34-19 at halftime before the Eagles opened up the margin with a 20-11 advantage in the third period.
Chase Pennington scored 14 points, Christian Blevins netted 11 and Luke Pennington pitched in 10 for Rose Hill Christian (1-17, 0-3 district seeding). The Royals dropped their 10th straight.
The teams reconvene on Feb. 8 at Rose Hill.
ROSE HILL 7 12 11 13 -- 43
FAIRVIEW 19 15 20 12 -- 66
Rose Hill Christian (43) -- L. Pennington 10, Blevins 11, C. Pennington 14, Wilburn 4, Rucker 4, Crawford, Hensley, Boss, Yonts. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Blevins). FT: 6-8. Fouls: 12.
Fairview (66) -- Johnson 15, Smith 6, Manning 23, Caldwell 1, Day 14, Mitchell 2, Muncy 3, J. Harper 2, Tucker, Mervilus. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Johnson 2, Manning, Day, Muncy). FT: 7-10. Fouls: 11.