GRAYSON East Carter appeared to have its home opener all but sewn up on Friday night.
Estill County made it precarious promptly, rallying from a 19-0 hole to within one touchdown with the ball in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders put it away with a familiar formula – Mikey Hall’s critical interception and a large dose of Isaac Boggs – to top the Engineers, 25-18, at Steve Womack Field.
Boggs ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. His 51-yarder and Ryan Carter’s extra point with 4:07 to play in the third quarter lifted East Carter (3-0) in front by three scores.
Estill County (2-1) punched in two TDs in a span of about six minutes to climb within one possession. Boggs got loose again for a 44-yard TD with 8:07 remaining in regulation, but the Engineers countered once more two minutes later and got the ball back.
But Hall put a stop to it with an interception. He had done the same thing in East Carter’s nail-biting season-opening win at Montgomery County.
The Raiders rushed for 248 of their 279 yards of offense.
ESTILL CO. 0 0 6 12 -- 18
E. CARTER 6 0 13 6 -- 25
Fleming County 21, Martin County 14
FLEMINGSBURG Landon Johnson’s fumble recovery and house call late in the Panthers’ season opener helped Fleming County’s furious rally, which ultimately fell short against Greenup County.
Johnson didn’t get as far with another late-game takeaway on Friday night, but he accomplished more – essentially sealing host Fleming County’s victory with an interception and return to the 15-yard line with 2:27 remaining to stave off the charging Cardinals.
Johnson also produced the first touchdown of the game, a 59-yard scoring reception from Nate Ruark with 4:21 to go in the first quarter.
Austin Trent and Caleb Igo added short scoring runs for Fleming County (2-1).
Johnson caught four passes for 112 yards, and Trent rushed 16 times for 85 yards. Igo added 66 yards on eight totes.
Ruark completed 8 of 16 passes for 139 yards, with one pick.
Dawson Mills ran for 197 yards and both Martin County (1-2) touchdowns on 27 carries. He also had the Cardinals’ lone reception in six pass attempts.
Mills’s 54-yard scoring run with 7:10 to play got Martin County within one score and the Cardinals got the ball back, but Johnson ended their last-ditch threat with his interception.
The game was postponed for nearly two hours due to lightning late in the first quarter.
“Maybe not for these guys, but we’ve been through this before,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer told The Ledger Independent. “I believe it was Harrison County in 2014. Game didn’t end until like 1:30 in the morning. It was us and like three mommies sitting in the stands at the end of the game.
“Always have some sort of adversity that’s going to get thrown at you and you just have to adjust to it. Proud of the kids and their fight.”
MARTIN CO. 0 7 0 7 -- 14
FLEMING CO. 7 7 0 7 -- 21
FIRST QUARTER
FC – Landon Johnson 59 pass from Nate Ruark (Parker Sills kick), 4:21
SECOND QUARTER
MC – Dawson Mills 15 run (kick good), 6:30
FC – Austin Trent 5 run (Sills kick), 4:38
FOURTH QUARTER
FC – Caleb Igo 1 run (Sills kick), 9:02
MC – Mills 54 run (kick good), 7:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Martin County rushing: Mills 27-197, Miller 8-36, Messer 6-34, Smith 2-8, Rufus 1-5, Phillips 2-3, Jude 1-(-3).
Fleming County rushing: Trent 16-85, Igo 8-66, Ruark 5-8.
Martin County passing: Jude 1 of 6 for 7 yards.
Fleming County passing: Ruark 8 of 16 for 139 yards.
Martin County receiving: Mills 1-7.
Fleming County receiving: Johnson 4-112, Igo 2-14, Frye 2-13.