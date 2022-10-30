INEZ East Carter was short-handed in personnel but long in production on Friday night.
Missing stud back Isaac Boggs and starting quarterback Eli Estepp, who were banged up a week earlier, the Raiders took a 21-0 lead through three quarters en route to a 35-14 victory at Martin County in the regular-season finale.
Gabriel Bernardo and Landon Yoak each scored their first career touchdowns and Quentin Johnson tossed his first scoring pass for East Carter (6-4), which ended a four-game slide and ensured a fourth consecutive winning season for the Raiders for the first time since 1980-83.
East Carter’s Braiden Bellew ran for 80 yards, Bryer Holbrook piled up 54 yards and a score, and Evan Goodman ran for 45 yards and a TD.
After Bernardo’s 5-yard touchdown run opened the scoring, Mikey Hall caught Johnson’s 22-yard TD pass in the first quarter. Goodman added a 10-yard rushing TD in the third frame.
Goodman also caught two passes for 47 yards.
Madden Miller ran for touchdowns of 3 and 48 yards in the fourth quarter for the Cardinals (6-4).
East Carter goes to Lawrence County on Friday to open Class 3A postseason play. Martin County plays host to Leslie County in Class 2A action.
E. CARTER 0 14 7 14 – 35
MARTIN CO. 0 0 0 14 – 14
SECOND QUARTER
EC – Gabriel Bernardo 5 run (Ryan Carter kick)
EC – Mikey Hall 22 pass from Quentin Johnson (Carter kick)
THIRD QUARTER
EC – Evan Goodman 10 run (Carter kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
MC – Madden Miller 3 run (Damian Cheek pass from Weston Jude)
EC – Bryer Holbrook 3 run (Carter kick)
EC – Landon Yoak 5 run (Carter kick)
MC – Miller 48 run (kick fails)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Carter rushing: Bellew 8-80, Holbrook 10-54, Goodman 3-45, Bernardo 5-11, Yoak 1-5, Johnson 3-(-10).
East Carter passing: Johnson 3 of 8 for 69 yards.
East Carter receiving: Goodman 2-47, M. Hall 1-22.
Mason County 34 Greenup County 29
MAYSVILLE The visiting Musketeers piled up 15 quick points in the final 5:43 on Friday, but that was as close as they could get against the Royals, who polished off an undefeated regular season.
Tyson Sammons ran for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion for Greenup County (6-4). In a departure from the norm on the last week of the regular season, Sammons ran 11 times for 46 yards and threw 23 times, completing 13, for 121 yards.
Ike Henderson led the Musketeers on the ground with 59 yards and in the receiving game with 30 yards on two catches. Henderson added a 3-yard first-quarter scoring run. Six Musketeers caught passes on Friday.
Carson Wireman returned a second-quarter interception 65 yards for a touchdown and kicked three extra points for Greenup County.
Mason County finished the regular season 10-0 for the first time since 2013. The Royals scored for the first time 17 seconds in on Khristian Walton’s 39-yard double-pass TD to Terrell Henry, and quarterback Keshaun Thomas added a 1-yard plunge for a two-score lead less than six minutes in.
Greenup County countered on Henderson’s TD and Wireman’s pick-six to tie the game with 1:23 to go in the first half, but Mason County’s Brady Sanders got that one back with a 16-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds to go in the half to start a run of 20 straight points for the Royals.
Greenup County hosts Pike County Central and Mason County entertains Rockcastle County in playoff openers on Friday.
GREENUP CO. 7 7 0 15 — 29
MASON CO. 14 7 7 6 — 34
FIRST QUARTER
MC – Terrell Henry 39 pass from Khristian Walton (Austin Moreland kick), 11:43
MC – Keshaun Thomas 1 run (Moreland kick), 6:03
GC – Ike Henderson 3 run (Carson Wireman kick), 1:59
SECOND QUARTER
GC – Wireman 65 interception return (Wireman kick), 1:23
MC – Brady Sanders 16 run (Moreland kick), :38
THIRD QUARTER
MC – Thomas 70 run (Moreland kick), 10:13
FOURTH QUARTER
MC – Isaac Marshall 16 pass from Thomas (kick blocked), 10:29
GC – Tyson Sammons 4 run (Sammons run), 5:43
GC – Sammons 5 run (Wireman kick), 1:22
GC MC
Rushes-Yards 30-111 28-185
Comp-Att 13-23 14-23
Passing Yards 121 163
Penalties-Yards 4-39 11-74
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Greenup County rushing: Henderson 16-59, Sammons 11-46, Noble 2-4, Wireman 1-2.
Mason County rushing: Thomas 8-73, Sanders 8-48, Walton 5-28, Ca. Clark-Roberts 2-26, Ch. Clark-Roberts 5-10.
Greenup County passing: Sammons 13 of 23 for 121 yards.
Mason County passing: Thomas 13 of 22 for 124 yards, Walton 1 of 1 for 39 yards.
Greenup County receiving: Henderson 2-30, Griffith 4-22, Clevenger 2-21, Boggs 1-20, Hunt 2-16, Wireman 2-12.
Mason County receiving: Walton 7-78, Marshall 4-49, Henry 2-43, Sanders 1-(-7).
Ironton 51 Minford 7
IRONTON The host Fighting Tigers scored on their first offensive play to cruise in their Division V, Region 19 playoff opener on Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Tayden Carpenter threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, including the 36-yarder to Shaun Terry that got Ironton (11-0) rolling at the 9:26 mark of the first quarter.
Ty Perkins caught three passes for 90 yards and a TD, Terry made four receptions for 67 yards and a score, and Aiden Young brought in three passes for 63 yards.
Jaquez Keyes ran 12 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns and DeAngelo Weekly added 54 yards and a score on five totes.
Landen Wilson and Tyler Carmon also ran for one touchdown apiece and Evan Williams booted a field goal and five extra points – all in the first half – for the Tigers.
Ironton owned a 257-3 advantage in passing yards.
Jeff Pica rushed for 124 yards and a 12-yard score for the lone Falcons (6-5) TD.
Ironton hosts archrival Portsmouth in a second-round playoff game on Friday. The Trojans won, 28-26, at Union Local in their postseason opener.
MINFORD 0 0 0 7 – 7
IRONTON 21 17 6 7 – 51
FIRST QUARTER
I – Shaun Terry 36 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick), 9:26
I – Jaquez Keyes 3 run (Williams kick), 5:19
I – Landen Wilson 9 run (Williams kick), :00
SECOND QUARTER
I – Keyes 6 run (Williams kick), 9:36
I – Ty Perkins 57 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 5:45
I – Williams 26 FG, 1:12
THIRD QUARTER
I – Tyler Carmon 8 run (kick fails), 8:34
FOURTH QUARTER
M – Jeff Pica 12 run (Myles Montgomery kick), 8:41
I – DeAngelo Weekly 24 run (David Fields kick), 1:46
M I
First Downs 8 22
Rushes-Yards 27-141 31-200
Comp-Att-Int 2-13-1 12-17-0
Passing Yards 3 257
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-40 8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Minford rushing: J. Pica 23-124, Schreick 2-5, McQuarte 1-(-2), Kayser 1-14.
Ironton rushing: Weekly 5-54, Schreck 1-7, Carter 1-18, Williams 1-11, Wilson 2-9, Keyes 12-86, Martin 1-5, Carmon 6-31.
Minford passing: Kayser 2 of 13 for 3 yards, 1 interception.
Ironton passing: Carpenter 9 of 11 for 200 yards, Schreck 2 of 3 for 43 yards, Thacker 1 of 3 for 14 yards.
Minford receiving: Book 1-(-2), J. Pica 1-5.
Ironton receiving: Perkins 3-90, Terry 4-67, Schreck 2-37, Young 3-63.