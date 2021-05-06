GRAYSON East Carter only needed two hits for its 1,000th victory.
Harley Bowen also allowed only two hits in a complete-game one-run effort as the Raiders topped Coal Grove, 5-1, to crack quadruple digits in the program victory category on Thursday night.
Bowen and the Hornets’ Tait Matney each stood tall on the mound. Bowen allowed no earned runs and one walk with eight strikeouts. Matney went five frames, allowing four runs on just one hit, with 10 strikeouts and six walks.
Blake Hall scored two runs for East Carter (9-3). Bowen, Trevor Cline and Charlie Terry drove in a run apiece.
Schyler Shope drove in Matney for Coal Grove’s lone tally.
C. GROVE 000 100 0 — 1 2 0
E. CARTER 012 011 X — 5 2 1
Matney, Davis (6) and Stephens; Bowen and Terry. W — Bowen. L — Matney. 2B — Tussey (EC).
Raceland 6, Huntington High 3
RACELAND The host Rams ran their win streak to nine games on Thursday night.
Conner Hughes had two hits and Andrew Floyd drove in two runs for the Rams (16-4), who reeled off five runs in the bottom of the third to take control.
Jakob Holtzapfel got the win, allowing three runs on four hits over five innings of work. He struck out one Highlander and walked three.
Lukas Conn and John Hanlon recorded two hits apiece for Huntington High (11-4). Conn doubled and knocked in two runs.
Braden Shepherd took the decision for the Highlanders, allowing five runs — two earned — on five hits in four innings. He struck out three hitters and walked two.
Raceland has won eight consecutive games against out-of-state opponents dating back to 2019.
HUNTINGTON 200 010 0 — 3 6 1
RACELAND 005 001 X — 6 7 0
Shepherd, McGinnis (5) and Shouldis; Holtzapfel, Pullin (6) and Heighton. W — Holtzapfel. L — Sheppard. 2B — Conn (H), Coldiron (R).
WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
Johnson Central 4, Ashland 1
PAINTSVILLE The host Lady Eagles trailed 1-0 through four and a half frames on Wednesday night, but Johnson Central found three home runs in its final two at-bats.
Jaden Bowling, Randi Delong and Emily Adkins went deep for the Lady Eagles (15-3 entering a Thursday game with Paintsville), ranked No. 17 in the state in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association poll.
Madelyn Vaughn allowed two hits over six innings to get the win. She struck out four Kittens and walked two. Chloe VanHoose closed the door with a scoreless seventh, including two punchouts.
Kaythan Baer drove in Kendall Hillard for the lone Ashland (7-8) run. Kenzi Robinson took the decision, working five-plus innings. She scattered six hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
The teams reconvene May 20 in Ashland. The sites for the two games were reversed earlier Wednesday due to weather.
ASHLAND 010 000 0 — 1 2 1
J. CENTRAL 000 013 X — 4 6 0
Robinson, Erwin (6) and Spears; Vaughn, VanHoose (7) and M. Delong. W — Vaughn. L — Robinson. 2B — Hall (JC). HR — Bowling (JC), R. Delong (JC), Adkins (JC).