RACELAND Raceland pitched a shutout in the first quarter on Monday night and the rout was on.
The host Rams led Ironton St. Joe 21-0 after one quarter and 44-14 at intermission on their way to a 51-26 victory.
Reagan Mackie scored 12 points and Emma Broughton chipped in 10 for Raceland (9-14), which is 8-7 since an 0-6 start to the season (not counting one COVID-19 forfeit win and one such loss). Nine Rams scored on Monday as Raceland won its third straight game and fifth in its last six outings. Nim Maynard netted eight points and Emma Picklesimer chipped in seven.
Addie Philabaun dropped in 11 points for the Flyers. Bella Whaley added nine.
Raceland was 12 for 17 from the charity stripe, while St. Joe was 3 for 10. The teams combined for four 3-pointers.
ST. JOE 0 14 6 6 -- 26
RACELAND 21 13 7 10 -- 51
Ironton St. Joe (26) -- Damron 2, Philabaun 11, Whaley 9, A. Weber 2, M. Weber 2, Unger, Litton, Wilds. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Philabaun 2, Whaley). FT: 3-10. Fouls: 10.
Raceland (51) -- Maynard 8, Mackie 12, Broughton 10, Picklesimer 7, Hapney 4, Gartin 4, Boggs 2, Burney 2, Tennison 2, Thomas, Lacks, Whitt. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Mackie). FT: 12-17. Fouls: 11.