RACELAND Host Raceland scored nine runs in the third inning on Thursday night to blow open a 13-0 victory over West Carter.
Jakob Holtzapfel had three hits and scored three runs for the Rams (16-4), which run-ruled the Comets for the third time this season and the sixth time in their last eight meetings dating to 2018.
Conner Hughes and Colton Holman added two hits apiece. Hughes drove in three runs and scored two, and Holman knocked in two RBIs and tallied twice.
Kadin Shore knocked in three runs and scored two, and Parker Fannin produced two RBIs and two runs.
Starter Ben Taylor got the decision for Raceland, which used three pitchers over five frames. Taylor worked three innings, allowing no runs on two hits, with three punchouts and no walks.
Shore allowed no hits and no walks in the fifth and fanned three Comets.
Five of Raceland’s 13 hits went for extra bases.
Caleb Roe took the loss for West Carter (6-13). He worked two outs into the third inning.
Hayden Hall doubled for one of the Comets’ three hits.
W. CARTER 000 00 — 0 3 2
RACELAND 049 0X — 13 13 2
Roe, Hedge (3) and Rose; Taylor, Coldiron (4), Shore (5) and Lynd, Kerns. W — Taylor. L — Roe. 2B — Hall (WC), Fannin (R), Thacker (R), Holtzapfel (R). 3B — Hughes (R), Shore (R).