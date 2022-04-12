RACELAND Raceland entered Monday's home game with Buffalo (West Virginia) having scored double-digit runs in seven of its 10 games. The Rams nearly extended that streak in the first frame alone.
Raceland tallied eight times in its first at-bat in an eventual 13-1 victory over the Bison.
Conner Hughes, Andrew Floyd and Clay Coldiron had two hits apiece for the Rams (9-2). Floyd drove in three runs and Coldiron, Eli Lynd and Connor Thacker knocked in two RBIs each.
Jakob Holtzapfel scored three runs. Hughes, Kadin Shore and Levi Riley tallied twice each.
Coldiron pitched all five innings, allowing one run on two hits. He walked one Bison and punched out nine.
Jacob Painter took the decision for Buffalo, working two innings. Of the 11 runs he allowed, just two were earned. The Bison committed four errors to Raceland's two.
Raceland travels to the Mountain State for a rematch on April 21.
BUFFALO 000 01 -- 1 2 4
RACELAND 832 0X -- 13 12 2
Painter, Cook (3) and Landers; Coldiron and Lynd, Kerns. W -- Coldiron. L -- Painter. 2B -- Nutter (B), Holman (R), Coldiron (R), Thacker (R).