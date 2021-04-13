RACELAND Host Raceland turned in a pair of three-run mercy-rule victories on Tuesday night to advance to the 16th Region All “A” Classic title game.
The Lady Rams took down Fairview, 16-1, in the quarterfinals and knocked off West Carter, 17-0, in the semis.
Raceland will meet Elliott County in the final on Thursday in Sandy Hook. The Lady Lions topped Menifee County, 15-0, in three innings on Tuesday night.
Against the Lady Eagles, Shalyn West was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Chloe Collins was 2 for 2 with three runs, four RBIs and a homer, and Kierston Smith and Hannah Wilson each drove in three runs. Smith also went deep.
Raegan West allowed one run on two hits to get the win. She struck out five and walked none.
Natalie Tackett drove in Shelby Gibson for the lone Fairview (1-2) run. Annabelle Menshouse took the decision.
Against the Lady Comets, Raegan West was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs. Davanna Grubb registered five RBIs and homered, and Reagan Mackie, Savannah Ratliff and Kaitlin Kartchner each knocked in two.
Raceland (6-3) worked 18 walks from West Carter pitching in two innings.
Grubb got the decision, scattering one hit across three frames. She racked up five strikeouts.
Emma McGlone took the loss for the Lady Comets (0-8).
FAIRVIEW 010 — 1 2 3
RACELAND 385 — 16 10 0
Menshouse, Loving (2) and Johnson; R. West and S. West. W — R. West. L — Menshouse. 2B — Mackie (R), S. West (R). HR — Smith (R), Collins (R).
W. CARTER 000 — 0 1 1
RACELAND (15)2X — 17 7 0
McGlone, Burton (1) and Lambert; Grubb and S. West, Vance. W — Grubb. L — McGlone. 2B – Mackie. 3B – R. West. HR — Grubb.